Eagles explain why they chose Mann as their Siposs replacement

The Eagles gave it two games.

But when Arryn Siposs didn’t show the kind of improvement they wanted to see, they finally made a move this week. The Eagles cut Siposs from the practice squad and signed veteran Braden Mann in his place.

After signing an undrafted kid this spring for competition and working out several others in recent weeks, the Eagles finally found their guy.

Mann, 25, is the Eagles’ new punter.

“He's done it in this league for a few years,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “It's always nice knowing that he wasn't coming from a different climate, being in New York. It's tough playing in the northeast in the wintertime, especially MetLife for a punter.

“It's pretty tough, so for Braden to be able to do that and understanding these late games and everything like that, but we're excited about him. I've obviously followed him coming out of college, Texas A&M, so just very excited to work with him both as a punter and a holder.”

Based on their career numbers, Mann appears to be a moderate upgrade over Siposs.

Arryn Siposs: 32 games, 107 punts, 44.6 average, 38.7 net average, 35 inside 20 (32.7%)

Braden Mann: 43 games, 206 punts, 45.4 average, 39.3 net average, 60 inside 20 (29.1%)

Mann, who was a sixth-round pick back in 2020, won the Ray Guy Award at Texas A&M as the nation’s top punter. He spent three seasons with the Jets before they signed veteran Thomas Morstead this offseason. Mann then went to Pittsburgh and was beaten out in that punter competition by Pressley Harvin III.

Like Clay said, one of the big reasons the Eagles liked Mann is his experience punting in the northeast, specifically at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.

When asked what makes MetLife so tough, Clay said it’s the wind.

“It swirls on the punters and everything,” Clay said. “But when you go into the NFC East and AFC East you go through some battles in terms of the stadiums. You get out of MetLife and then you have to go up to Buffalo. You get that treat. Maybe it's late in December. …

“But him being able to be in the northeast, punting there, it allows him to understand what he has to go through outside of if you're punting in a dome or on the west coast.”

While Mann spent his spring and summer with the Steelers, his only actual NFL experience has come with the Jets. As you’d expect, he’s been better on the road than at home, but the disparity of his home-road splits aren’t as drastic as Siposs’s splits in Philly and on the road.

Mann at home: 45.01 average, 38.80 net average

Mann on road: 45.78 average, 39.70 net average

Siposs at home: 43.48 average, 37.1 net average

Siposs on road: 45.66 average, 40.2 net average

The difference between Mann’s average and net average home vs. road is under 1.0 yard per punt in each category, while Siposs’s averages on the road has been +2 yards and +3 net yards.

The other part of Mann’s job in Philadelphia will be to hold for star kicker Jake Elliott, who is off to a very good start in 2023. Elliott is already 6-for-7 this season, including three makes from 50+. The Eagles have felt very comfortable the past few years with the field goal operation between Elliott, Siposs and long snapper Rick Lovato.

Clay explained that not just anyone can go out there and hold for a kicker. He called it a “unique trade.” Kickers have preferences for how they like the ball held, so there’s going to be a slight learning curve between Mann and Elliott.

While Siposs had a rapport with Elliott, that wasn’t a good enough reason to keep him around. The punter’s No. 1 job is still to punt the ball. Holding is important, but it’s secondary.

The good news is that Elliott looked pretty comfortable this training camp and preseason kicking with rookie punter Ty Zentner holding and he kicked fine when Brett Kern was signed last season to take over when Siposs suffered an injury. The Eagles are confident Elliott will be able to adapt to a new holder.

And part of the reason the move happened now is because the Eagles have a mini bye week after playing on Thursday night in Week 2 before playing on Monday night in Week 3.

“I think it helps to have that extra time,” Clay said. “You get that extra day where the guys get more acclimated, more familiar. Braden can come in and get a crash course on the operation, stuff outside of just the holding and punting stuff situated with (special teams assistant) Tyler (Brown). So, it's nice to have that extra day.”

