How to watch Eagles vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 2

Football is back at the Linc.

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their home opener in primetime when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town for Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The Eagles are coming off an impressive 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil to open the season. Saquon Barkley erupted for three touchdowns in his Eagles debut, while A.J. Brown came through with 67-yard touchdown as part of a five-catch, 119-yard outing.

Now, they will host "Primetime" Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins found himself in the loss column in his Falcons debut, as he threw for 155 yards, one touchdown and two touchdowns in an 18-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can the Eagles improve to 2-0, or will the Falcons steal a win at the Linc? Here's what to know for the Week 2 Monday Night Football contest:

When is the Eagles vs. Falcons game?

The Eagles and Falcons will close out Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16.

What time does the Eagles vs. Falcons game start?

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where is Eagles vs. Falcons being played?

The Eagles-Falcons game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, marking the Eagles' home opener.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Falcons game on?

Eagles-Falcons will be shown on ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Falcons game live

Viewers can stream the Eagles-Falcons game on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

How to watch NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia's pregame coverage

NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will have Eagles fans covered in the leadup to the Monday night game. Check out the full schedule for game week below:

Sunday

9:30 a.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10

11:50 p.m. -- "Philly Live: Sports Edition" and "Eagles Gameday Final" on NBC10

Monday

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Philadelphia+

6:30 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle Gameday" on NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Philadelphia+

7 p.m. -- "Eagles Pregame Live" on /NBC Sports Philadelphia+

How to watch NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia's postgame coverage

After Eagles-Falcons ends, head over to NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ for "Eagles Postgame Live."