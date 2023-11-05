Eagles fans give Cowboys fan Chris Christie a warm welcome

You never know who you’re going to run into at an Eagles tailgate — especially on a chaotic game day against the Cowboys.

In the midst of Eagles Pregame Live while in the lots, Ron Jaworski welcomed an unexpected guest — former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie.

It's a known fact that Christie is an avid Cowboys fan.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, naturally, he received a warm welcome of boos from Eagles fans who surrounded the two.

When Jaworski asked for game predictions, Christie confidently said he has the Cowboys leaving Philly with a win … though it’ll be a close one.

Former Governor of New Jersey and Cowboys fan Chris Christie stops by Eagles Pregame Live to give his Eagles-Cowboys prediction.

Jaworski, of course, is pulling for the Eagles. #TeamJaworski