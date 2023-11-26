Eagles fans react to crazy OT win against Bills

If your heart isn't fully racing at the end of an Eagles game, did it really happen?

A slow start against the Bills turned into an absolutely chaotic overtime victory that propelled the Eagles to 10-1 on the season.

This "gauntlet" stretch of the schedule that has included the Dolphins, Commanders (they don't really count), Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills has been crazy … but there's only one thing that matters — they're 5-0 in that stretch.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Birds just keep finding ways to win. It's insane.

… And the response to this victory on social media has been pure gold:

Them, big mad: the Eagles get so lucky they don’t deserve their record what a joke



Us after another W: pic.twitter.com/Ue2FOVgJK3 — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) November 27, 2023

WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED



GAME OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/1rqtHDMAbb — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) November 27, 2023

I knew the Eagles were going to win when Jalen was still pissed after Jake’s kick pic.twitter.com/aG6hHpmBjY — drew olanoff (@yoda) November 27, 2023

10-1 GIVE THIS MAN MVP. KOBE LEVEL CLUTCH VIBES pic.twitter.com/7fS6dpFUkR — AC (@ayecee17) November 27, 2023

HURTS SO GOOD



COME ON BABY pic.twitter.com/jyLvFuIur3 — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) November 27, 2023

Safe flight home! pic.twitter.com/lkrXibSUuh — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) November 27, 2023

This is one of those Jalen Hurts games we'll remember forever.



Just wow. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) November 27, 2023

Eagles 2-0 in Kelly Green 🦅 pic.twitter.com/w61YiM9NDO — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@CiavoNBA) November 27, 2023

This one is the clear winner, though:

The Eagles are keeping the main thing the main thing … and even if these down-to-the-wire games keep happening, there's no need to worry. They're as clutch as can be. Calm, cool and collected until the very end.

And that's great considering fans run around like chickens with their heads cut off until the Eagles officially land in that win column.

It's called balance, people.