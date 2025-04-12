Eagles find balance in fan-sourced Eagles-only mock draft

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2025 draft so we put the power in the hands of Eagles fans.

Using the PFF mock draft simulator, I asked Eagles fans on Twitter/X to make picks for this fan-sourced mock draft. This is somewhat limited because there can only be four options per pick but we simply let the votes decide.

Here are the results:

Round 1-32: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

There were some pretty good options here for the Eagles at No. 32. You’d have to think they’d be pretty happy about the board falling this way.

The Eagles lost Josh Sweat in free agency and then Brandon Graham retired. They still have Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Bryce Huff but it’s time to reload at the edge rusher position and Pearce is an intriguing option in the first round. In this mock draft some other edge rushers like Donovan Ezeiruaku, Mike Green and Mykel Williams all came off the board earlier. Pearce, 21, had 17 1/2 sacks and 27 1/2 TFLs over his final two seasons at Tennessee. Pearce (6-5, 245) is an explosive and powerful athlete and his 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine was the top time among all edge rushers.

James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee: 52.7%

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon: 27.6%

Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State: 10.2%

Donovan Jackson, OT, Ohio State: 9.5%

Round 2-64: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

After landing a defensive player in Round 1, the Eagles go offense in Round 2 and find their Dallas Goedert replacement. While Goedert is still under contract, his time with the Eagles appears to be nearing its end. Taylor is considered to be one of the best tight ends in this draft behind Tyler Warren of Penn State and Colston Loveland of Michigan, who are both expected to be first-round picks. Taylor (6-5, 246) is the son of former Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Taylor. He was a three-year starter at LSU is a solid and versatile tight end who has steady production during his college career with 129 catches, 1,308 yards and 6 touchdowns in his three seasons. He won’t turn 21 until after the draft.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: 41.4%

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State: 28.6%

Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M: 17.4%

Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia: 12.9%

Round 3-96: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

The Eagles have a vacant safety position after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans. Their top incumbent candidate for that job is former third-round pick Sydney Brown. And now they can toss another third-rounder into the mix. Mukuba (6-0, 186) had a big senior season at Texas after transferring from Clemson, where he started 31 games in three seasons. In 2024, he led the Longhorns with 5 interceptions and added 11 pass breakups. He’s not the biggest safety but plays bigger than his measurements and could compete early for a starting spot.

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas: 51.2%

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary: 35.3%

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas: 9.3%

Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State: 4.3%

Round 4-134: Ty Robinson, DT Nebraska

After losing Milton Williams, the Eagles have a need at defensive tackle. There’s a very good chance they don’t wait until the fourth round to draft one but this is considered to be a good class for defensive tackles. Robinson (6-5, 288) had his most productive college career in 2024 with 7 sacks and 12 1/2 TFLs. Robinson is an older prospect who first became a starter in 2020 and will turn 24 in early May. Robinson may have a somewhat limited ceiling but is strong and violent. He’s a versatile piece for the Eagles’ defensive line.

Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska: 43.5%

Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia: 41.1%

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia: 8.1%

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State: 7.2%

Round 5-161: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

The Eagles made it through four rounds before taking an offensive lineman but that ends with their first of four fifth-round picks. Brown (6-6, 311) is another older prospect who just turned 24. But he has a big frame and traits that are worth developing, although he’s far from a finished product and was a starter for just one season in his college career. Brown began his career at Wisconsin but was dismissed by the team and finished off his college career at Kansas.

Logan Brown, OT, Kansas: 55.1%

Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State: 18.9%

Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers: 17.8%

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas: 8.1%

Round 5-164: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

Last year, the Eagles drafted Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round and he could have an expanded role in 2025 as Nakobe Dean recovers from a serious knee injury. Maybe they get another fifth-round linebacker in King. The Penn State product was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions and filled up the stat sheet in 2024 with 97 tackles, 3 sacks and 8 1/2 TFLs. He’s an aggressive downhill linebacker who excelled as a run-stuffer but likely needs more work in coverage. But he should also be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Kobe King, LB, PSU: 54.9%

Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers: 15.4%

Seth McLaughlin, C, OSU: 15.4%

Tai Felton, WR, Maryland: 14.3%

Round 5-165: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Monangai was a three-year starter at Rutgers who went over 1,200 rushing yards in both of his last two college seasons and became the second-leading rushing in Rutgers history behind Ray Rice. While Monangai (5-8, 211) didn’t see many targets in the pass game, he is a hard-nosed runner with decent shiftiness who is secure with the football. He could join the Eagles’ running back rotation but will need to continue to round out his game for the NFL to become a three-down player.

Round 5-168: Seth McLaughlin, C, OSU

We were going to do one last poll but Monangai and McLaughlin tied for second place and he was still available a few picks later. So we’ll give the Eagles McLaughlin with their last pick in Round 5, which would represent really strong value. He began his college career at Alabama before going to Ohio State in 2024 and winning the Rimington Trophy. McLaughlin (6-4, 304) tore his Achilles in November, which is why he could last longer than expected in the draft. The Eagles drafted a center on Day 3 last year but then Dylan McMahon signed with the Rams after he briefly joined the Eagles’ practice squad following final cuts. McLaughlin could give the Eagles a legitimate backup center; last year, that job belonged to left guard Landon Dickerson.

