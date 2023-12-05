 Eagles former starting safety to remain on IR for rest 2023

Justin Evans, who began the 2023 season as a starting safety for the Eagles, will not be returning this season.

The Eagles activated Evans’ 21-day practice window on back on Nov. 14, but according to the league’s transaction wire, that 21-day window closed on Tuesday and Evans will remain on Injured Reserve.

Evans, 28, was a limited participant his first week back at practice but was unable to practice the last two weeks. Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Evans on Friday.

“Yeah, obviously he's still working hard and, again, with his situation, we'll get more information as the next couple days go on,” Sirianni said. “I don't really have any new information for you on that.”

Evans was a free agent pickup this offseason and started the first four games of the season at safety for the Eagles. While he wouldn’t have returned to the starting lineup if he was able to play again this season, he would have offered some depth. The Eagles have just three pure safeties on their 53-man roster: Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship and rookie Sydney Brown.

Byard and Blankenship have been the Eagles’ two starters and Brown has been mixing in on defense.

Evans is a former second-round pick out of Texas A&M who has shown some promise in his NFL career but has dealt with a ton of injuries too. Evans didn’t play at all in the 2019-2021 seasons but returned to action for the Saints in 2022. The Eagles viewed him as a low-risk, high-reward signing but it just didn’t work out.

