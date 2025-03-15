Eagles free agent receiver Parris Campbell finds a new home

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who bounced back and forth from the Eagles’ active roster to the practice squad this past season, has reached a contract agreement with the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.



Campbell was an unrestricted free agent. The Cowboys will be his fourth team in four years.



Campbell, the Colts’ 2nd-round pick in 2019, has 123 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in six NFL seasons. His 22.8 career yards per game is 18th-lowest in NFL history by a wide receiver drafted in the first two rounds who started at least 25 games.



In his one year with the Eagles, Campbell played 140 offensive snaps in five games and caught six passes for 30 yards. He caught a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa.



Campbell hasn’t had 30 yards in a game since late in the 2022 season with the Colts. That was his best year, with 63 catches for 623 yards and three TDs. He spent 2023 with the Giants before signing with the Eagles.



The Eagles signed Campbell last March 21 with the hope that he could compete for the No. 3 wide receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. But that didn't work out, and they instead traded for Jahan Dotson, a former 1st-round pick with the Commanders.

Campbell was released at the end of training camp and signed with the Eagles' practice squad. After his three game-day elevations were used up he had three separate stints on the 53-man roster.



He played 24 offensive snaps in the postseason without a target. Eight of those snaps were in mop-up time vs. Washington and 16 in mop-up time during the Super Bowl.



The Cowboys are thin at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, with Cowboys 2022 3rd-round pick Jalen Tolbert, former Panthers 2nd-round pick Jonathan Mingo and return specialist KaVontae Turpin in the mix going into the draft.



Campbell played high school football at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, also the alma mater of LeBron James.

