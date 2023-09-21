Eagles get three key players back at practice to kick off Week 3

The Eagles came back from their mini bye and had three players return to practice.

After missing the Week 2 win over the Vikings, CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs) and S Reed Blankenship (ribs) all returned to practice on Thursday as limited participants.

The Eagles’ practice week began one day later this week with a game upcoming on Monday Night Football against the Bucs in Tampa.

While those three returned, the Eagles were without RB Boston Scott (concussion) and WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) who both suffered their injuries in that Thursday Night Football win a week ago.

The other injury suffered in that game was to DB Avonte Maddox, who had surgery on Thursday to repair his pectoral muscle. Maddox is on IR.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice: S Terrell Edmunds (illness), RB Boston Scott (concussion), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

Limited: S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), DT Fletcher Cox (ribs), LB Zach Cunningham (ribs), DT Jordan Davis (ankle), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring, thigh), TE Jack Stoll (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (toe)

Without Bradberry last week, the Eagles were forced to start second-year cornerback Josh Jobe, who had his ups and downs. In the place of Blankenship, the Eagles started Maddox at safety and also played a bunch of Edmunds next to Justin Evans. It’s obviously a good sign that Bradberry was back at practice on Thursday; he’s expected to play on Monday night.

Since Watkins did not practice on Thursday, the Eagles are down to four receivers on their active roster: A.J. Brown, Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey. It would be tough to go into a game with just four. They have had five in the first two weeks after elevating Covey for both of those games.

At running back in Week 2, the Eagles went with D’Andre Swift, Scott and Rashaad Penny in Week 2. Swift had a monster performance with 175 rushing yards and a touchdown.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Eagles bring Gainwell back into the offense. In Week 1, Gainwell got the bulk of the snaps and touches. But all offseason, head coach Nick Sirianni has said they’ll ride the hot hand and that clearly belongs to Swift.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube