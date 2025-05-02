Eagles give out jersey numbers to their 2025 draft class

The Eagles will kick off their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

But the rookies needed jersey numbers before they hit the practice field and now they have them.

The Eagles have given out jersey numbers to all 10 of their draft picks. As a reminder, these could change down the line. For example, Quinyon Mitchell wore No. 30 all summer until 27 became available after final cuts.

But here’s a complete look at their numbers for now:

LB Jihaad Campbell: 30

Campbell finished his college career wearing No. 11 at Alabama and that number is obviously unavailable with the Eagles because of A.J. Brown. But Campbell wore No. 30 earlier in his career at Alabama and gets it as he begins his NFL career. This is the second straight year the Eagles give the No. 30 to their first-round pick after the draft.

Here’s a history of No. 30 with the Eagles: Justin Evans (2023), JaCoby Stevens (2021), Corey Clement (2017-20), Ed Reynolds (2015), Colt Anderson (2010-13), Geoff Pope (2009), J.R. Reed (2004, 2007-08), Brian Mitchell (2000-02), Charlie Garner (1995-98), Otis Smith (1991-94), Chris Johnson (1987), Don Calhoun (1982), Cleveland Franklin (1977-78), Mike Hogan (1980), Ron Lou (1975), Joe Lavender (1973-75), Jim Raye (1969), Alvin Haymond (1968), Theron Sapp (1959-63), Bosh Pritchard (1942, 1946-49, 1951), Milton Smith (1945), Richard Erdlitz (1945), John Binotto (1941), Mort Lansberg (1941), Don Looney (1940), Harry Benson (1935), Barnes Milton (1934), Chuck Brodnicki (1934), Art Koeninger (1933)

S Andrew Mukuba: 24

In his year at Texas, Mukuba wore the No. 4, which is unavailable in Philly because of Jake Elliott. But he still gets a 4 on his jersey.

Here’s a history of the No. 24 with the Eagles: James Bradberry (2022-24), Jordan Howard (2021, 2019), Darius Slay (2020), Corey Graham (2017-18), Ryan Mathews (2015-16), Bradley Fletcher (2013-14), Nnamdi Asomugha (2011-12), Brandon Hughes (2010), Joique Bell (2010), Sheldon Brown (2003-09), Blaine Bishop (2002), Rod Smart (2001), Darnell Autry (2000), Tim McTyer (1997-98), Corey Barlow (1993), Alan Dial (1989), Alan Reid (1987), Reggie Brown (1987), Russell Gary (1986), Ray Ellis (1981-85), Zac Henderson (1980), Henry Monroe (1979), Artimus Parker (1974-76), Nate Ramsey (1963-72), Don Schaefer (1956), George Taliaferro (1955), Dom Moselle (1954), Rabbit Keen (1937-38), Herman Bassman (1936), Jack Knapper (1934), Dick Lachman (1934-35), Joe Carpe (1933), Howard Auer (1933)

DT Ty Robinson: 95

At Nebraska, Robinson wore the No. 9 (single digits are an honor under head coach Matt Rhule) but he gets a defensive lineman jersey in the NFL. It was worn by Charles Harris in the 2024 season.

Here’s a history of the No. 95 with the Eagles: Charles Harris (2024), Marlon Tuipulotu (2021-23), Joe Ostman (2020), Mychal Kendricks (2012-17), Victor Abiamiri (2008-09), Jerome McDougle (2003-04, 2006), Justin Ena (2002), Tyron Williams (1999-00), Henry Slay (1988), Richard Dent (1997), William Fuller (1994-96), Mike Flores (1991-93), Al Harris (1990), Doug Bartless (1988), Jody Schulz (1986), John Bunting (1972-82)

CB Mac McWilliams: 22

At UCF, McWilliams wore 20, which is obviously a no-go in Philadelphia. That’s Brian Dawkins’ number. At UAB, McWilliams wore 15, which is also retired in Philly for Steve Van Buren. But McWilliams gets No. 22 after Kelee Ringo changed his number to 7 this offseason.

Here’s a history of the No. 22 with the Eagles: Kelee Ringo (2023-24), Marcus Epps (2020-22), Sidney Jones (2017-19), Nolan Carroll (2016), Brandon Boykin (2012-14), Asante Samuel (2008-11), Joselio Hanson (2006-07), Eric McCoo (2004), Duce Staley (1997-03), James Fuller (1996), James Saxon (1995), Marvin Goodwin (1994), Vai Sikahema (1992-93), Mark Higgs (1989), Jacque Robinson (1987), Robert Lavette (1987), Brenard Wilson (1979-87), Larry Marshall (1974-77), Cyril Pinder (1968-70), Tim Brown (1960-67), Lee Riley (1956-59), Ralph Goldston (1952, 1954-55), Don Jones (1940), Elmer Kolberg (1939), Edward Storm (1934-35), Henry Obst (1933)

LB Smael Mondon Jr.: 42

After wearing No. 2 at Georgia, Mondon gets a linebacker number that was worn by Oren Burks during the Super Bowl season.

Here’s a history of the No. 42 with the Eagles: Oren Burks (2024), K’Von Wallace (2020-22), Andrew Sendejo (2019), Chris Maragos (2014-17), Kurt Coleman (2010-13), Jason Davis (2006), Jack Brewer (2005), Rashard Cook (1999-02), Dialleo Burks (1996), David Whitmore (1995), Mike Reid (1993-94), John Booty (1991-92), Eric Everett (1988-89), Angelo James (1987), Keith Byars (1986), Calvin Murray (1981-82), Steve Wagner (1980), Dennis Morgan (1976), Aaron Martin (1966-67), Bob Harrison (1962-63), Bob Hudson (1954-55, 1957-58), Raymond George (1940), Ray Hamilton (1940), Swede Hanson (1936-37), George Mulligan (1936), Bud Jorgenson (1935)

OL Drew Kendall: 66

Kendall gets his No. 66 from Boston College. The No. 66 was also worn by his father Pete during his 13-year NFL career.

Here’s a history of the No. 66 with the Eagles: Ross Pierschbacher (2020), Jamon Brown (2020), Anthony Rush (2019), Akeem Spence (2019), Will Beatty (2017), Andrew Gardner (2014-15), Dallas Reynolds (2012), Kimo von Oelhoffen (2007), Trey Darilek (2004-05), Bobbie Williams (2001-03), Jeff Dellenbach (1999), Jerry Crafts (1998), Mike Zandofsky (1997), John Hudson (1993-95), Ken Reeves (1985-89), Bill Bergey (1974-80), Roy Kirksey (1973), Bill Cody (1972), Don Chuy (1969), Gordon Wright (1967), Bruce Van Dyke (1966), Bill Byrne (1963), Will Renfro (1961), Joe Robb (1959-60), Ed Meadows (1958), Frank D’Agostino (1956), Ed Sharkey (1954-55), Baptiste Manzini (1948), John Wyhonic (1946-47)

QB Kyle McCord: 19

After wearing No. 6 at both Ohio State and Syracuse, McCord makes the switch to 19 in the pros. DeVonta Smith has had No. 6 since he arrived in Philly.

Here’s a history of the No. 19 with the Eagles: Josh Sweat (2024), Tanner McKee (2023), Ian Book (2022), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019-21), Golden Tate (2018), Paul Turner (2016), Miles Austin (2015), Greg Salas (2012), Mardy Gilyard (2012), Brandon Gibson (2009), Michael Gasperson (2007), Carl Ford (2005), Sean Morey (2001), Troy Smith (1999), Guido Merkens (1987), Tom Dempsey (1971-74), Harold Pegg (1940), George Somers (1939-40), Tom Burnette (1938), Fritz Ferko (1938), Herman Bassman (1936), Jim Leonard (1934-37), Orrin Pape (1933), Roger Kirkman (1933)

OT Myles Hinton: 78

After wearing No. 78 at Michigan, Hinton gets it again in the pros. Myles’ father Chris, also a 13-year pro, wore 78 in his final two NFL seasons with the Vikings in 1994-95.

Here’s a history of the No. 78 with the Eagles: Sua Opeta (2020-23), Fenuki Tupou (2009), Victor Abiamiri (2007-09), Brodrick Bunkley (2006), Hollis Thomas (1996-05), Anton Davis (1992-95), Mike Nease (1987), Matt Darwin (1986-90), Carl Hairston (1976-83), Steve Smith (1974), Jim Cagle (1974), Wayne Mass (1972), Dave Graham (1963-66, 1968-69), John Baker (1962), Marion Campbell (1956-61), Mike Jarmoluk (1949-55)

OT Cameron Williams: 73

At Texas, Williams wore No. 56, which is occupied by Tyler Steen in Philly.

Here’s a history of the No. 73 with the Eagles: Marvin Wilson (2021-23), Isaac Seumalo (2016-20), Wade Smith (2014), Joe Kruger (2013) Julian Vandervelde (2011), Bobby McCray (2010), Derrick Burgess (2010), Shawn Andrews (2004-08), Kevin Dogins (2003), Jim Pyne (2001), Oliver Ross (1999), Steve Martin (1998), Jerry Crafts (1997), Lester Holmes (1993-96), Ron Heller (1988-92), Paul Ryczek (1987), Steve Kenney (1980-85), Pete Lazetich (1976-77), Richard Stevens (1970-74), Jim Norton (1968), Ed Khayat (1958-61, 1964-65), Sid Youngelman (1956-58), Lum Snyder (1952-55, 1958), Roscoe Hansen (1951), Fred Hartman (1948), Alfred Bauman (1947), Henry Gude (1946), Vince Bogren (1944), Rocco Canale (1943-45), Ed Kasky (1942)

DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland: 93

After wearing No. 52 at Virginia Tech, Powell-Ryland takes 93, which was most recently worn by Milton Williams in Philly.

Here’s a history of the No. 93 with the Eagles: Milton Williams (2021-24), Javon Hargrave (2020), Tim Jernigan (2017-19), Brandon Bair (2014-15), Jason Babin (2011-12), Trevor Laws (2008-10), Jevon Kearse (2006-07), Marco Coleman (2003), Levon Kirkland (2002), Pernell Davis (1999), Darion Conner (1996-97), Daniel Stubbs (1995), Greg Townsend (1994), David Bailey (1990), John Dumbauld (1987-88), Ray Phillips (1987), Tom Strauthers (1983-86)