Eagles inactives: All the stars are back against the Browns

The Eagles are a pretty healthy team as they come back from the bye week.

In Week 4 against the Buccaneers, the Eagles were without A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson but all three are back this week against the Browns. That should be a huge boost for the Eagles’ offense.

In the only game this season at full strength, the Eagles put up 34 points against the Packers in São Paulo.

Here’s the full list of inactives for Sunday’s game:

QB Tanner McKee

OG Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

DL Byron Young

CB Eli Ricks

Meanwhile, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) is active for this game. He entered the weekend listed as questionable. Brown on Friday said he’ll be prepared if the three-time Pro Bowler travels with him in this game.

The Eagles on Saturday made a couple roster moves. They signed Parris Campbell from the practice squad to their 53-man roster after he had already used up his three elevations this season. Campbell in three games this season has 6 catches for 30 yards. Campbell is active for this game.

They also elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the practice squad. Driscoll has been back with the Eagles since early September after he was released by the Dolphins at final cuts. In the last four seasons, Driscoll has played in 54 games with 17 starts for OL coach Jeff Stoutland and the Eagles. He offers some tackle-guard versatility.

