Eagles Inactives: Barnett a healthy scratch against Cowboys

Eagles former first-round pick Derek Barnett is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Barnett is inactive.

That could mean more snaps for rookie first-round pick Nolan Smith. Barnett has been the Eagles’ fourth edge rusher all season but it looks like Smith has passed him. Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson is also active.

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives:

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

RB Boston Scott (personal matter)

QB Tanner McKee

DE Derek Barnett

DT Moro Ojomo

Without Calcaterra and Scott in this game, both Rashaad Penny and Albert Okwuegbunam are active for just this game.

Penny has spent this season buried on the depth chart behind D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell and Scott. Penny has been active just twice all season and played just nine snaps in Week 2 against the Vikings. Without Gainwell, the kick returner will likely be either Penny or Britain Covey.

The Eagles traded for Okweugbunam before the season but he has been active for just one game this season and didn’t see any action on offense.

It’s a little surprising that Ojomo is inactive. The Eagles traded Kentavius Street at the deadline but are going with a shorter rotation at defensive tackle.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is officially active against the Eagles on Sunday.

Smith (neck) came into the weekend listed as questionable after missing last week’s game with a stinger. His backup Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee) is also active after entering the weekend listed as questionable.

The Eagles in this game will be without four players who were ruled out on Friday. That includes right guard Cam Jurgens, who had his 21-day practice window activated during the week. Jurgens will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday.

It is expected that rookie Tyler Steen will get the start at right guard over veteran Sua Opeta, who has started the last four.