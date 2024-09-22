Eagles inactives: C.J. Gardner-Johnson set to play through injury vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is officially active against the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson, 26, suffered a foot injury during the week and came into the weekend listed as questionable. But he’s apparently going to be able to play through the injury. Keep an eye on him throughout this game.

Yeah … I think CJ Gardner-Johnson (foot) is going to play today. pic.twitter.com/HkNV5X3Qmr — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 22, 2024

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives:

WR A.J. Brown (hamstring)

QB Tanner McKee

OG Trevor Keegan

LB Devin White

CB Eli Ricks

OL Darian Kinnard

DT Byron Young

This is the second game Brown will miss with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the practice week before the Falcons game. Brown was officially ruled out on Friday. Without him, DeVonta Smith will be the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver. Smith last week had 7 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

While Gardner-Johnson is playing, there’s no guarantee he’s going to be able to make it through the game. If he has to leave early, the Eagles have a few options. They can simply plug-and-play backup Tristin McCollum, who got a few snaps in Week 1 after a minor injury. Or they could move nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox to safety and replace him with either Cooper DeJean or Quinyon Mitchell. If they choose the latter, Mitchell would play inside on nickel and Isaiah Rodgers would play outside.

The Eagles on Saturday elevated tight end Jack Stoll and receiver Parris Campbell from the practice squad. Both are active for this game. Stoll will serve as the third tight end and Campbell will be one of five receivers active in this game.

For the second straight week veteran linebacker Devin White is inactive. After being pegged as the starting middle linebacker in training camp, White was beaten out by Nakobe Dean. And since White doesn’t play special teams, he’s now a healthy scratch for the Eagles.

