Eagles inactives: Darius Slay will play against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is active against the Giants in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Slay came into the weekend listed as questionable with a knee injury he suffered against the Browns at the Linc a week ago. He missed Thursday’s practice but returned Friday as a full participant.

Here’s the list of Eagles inactives against the Giants:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

DT Byron Young (hamstring)

CB Eli Ricks (groin)

QB Tanner McKee

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Trevor Keegan

The Eagles will obviously miss Goedert in this game after he suffered a hamstring injury on the first drive against the Browns a week ago. After not elevating a tight end on Saturday, the Eagles will have just two tight ends active in this game: Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. That’s a curious decision given how much the Eagles used 12 personnel last week.

The Eagles will also be without Jordan Mailata in this game. Mailata suffered a hamstring injury against the Browns and was put on IR this week, which means he’ll miss at least four games. Fred Johnson is expected to start in his place. His matchup against Brian Burns is a huge on in this game.

This game also marks the return of safety Sydney Brown, who was activated off PUP on Saturday. Brown has missed the entire season so far as he comes back from an ACL tear suffered at MetLife Stadium last January. Brown will likely have a role on special teams in this game.

On Saturday, the Eagles also elevated Jack Driscoll for the second time. He’s active for this game. Driscoll can be elevated just once more from the practice squad this season.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube