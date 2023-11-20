Eagles inactives: Barnett inactive again vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eagles on Sunday downgraded Derek Barnett to out for personal reasons.

So when the Eagles face the Chiefs on Monday night, they’ll be without Barnett for the second straight game. Barnett was a healthy scratch against the Cowboys before the bye week.

In that game against the Cowboys, the Eagles really played their top edge rushers Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick a ton. But if Barnett is going to be inactive going forward, this could mean more snaps for first-round pick Nolan Smith. Through nine games, Smith hasn’t played more than nine defensive snaps in any game.

Here’s a complete list of Eagles inactives for Monday night:

DE Derek Barnett (personal reasons)

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

QB Tanner McKee

DT Moro Ojomo

RB Rashaad Penny

OG Sua Opeta

While the Eagles are going to be without Goedert for at least a little while, the good news is that they didn’t put him on Injured Reserve, which means they’re hoping he’ll be back within the next four games. Goedert suffered a broken forearm before the bye week and quickly had surgery to repair it.

Without Goedert in this game, the Eagles have bumped up their other tight ends on the roster: Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam are all active. Those three tight ends will have roles but expect it to be a team effort to disperse Goedert’s share of targets while he’s out.

The Eagles will have starting right guard Cam Jurgens back in the lineup on Monday. Jurgens missed the last five games with a foot injury but was activated off IR on Saturday. He ought to help a run game that has been stagnant recently. With Jurgens’ return, Opeta is inactive. Rookie Tyler Steen will serve as the backup guard.

And Boston Scott is also back after missing the Cowboys game for personal reasons. He’s active for this one.

Rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren is also active after being elevated from the practice squad for this game. The UDFA out of Michigan State will offer some linebacker depth and special teams ability. This is his second elevation this season, which means he has one left.