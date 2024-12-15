Eagles inactives: Johnny Wilson active against Steelers 

Eagles receiver Johnny Wilson is active against the Steelers despite an illness.

The rookie missed practice on Friday and was downgraded to questionable on Saturday. The sixth-round pick has played in 12 games and started 3 this season. He missed the Ravens game with a hamstring injury.

While Jahan Dotson was brought to Philly to be the Eagles’ No. 3 receiver, Wilson quietly out-snapped him last week against the Panthers.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives for this game:

WR Britain Covey (neck)

QB Tanner McKee

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

CB Eli Ricks

The Eagles ruled out Covey on Friday with a neck injury despite his being a full participant in practice. This will be Covey’s second straight missed game with this injury. Rookie Cooper DeJean will return punts in his place.

After starting Tristin McCollum last week, the Eagles will get starting safety Reed Blankenship back from a concussion. While McCollum performed well, it’ll be a nice boost to get Blankenship back in the mix.

On Saturday, the Eagles elevated fullback Khari Blasingame from the practice squad. He is active against the Steelers. This is the second of three elevations for Blasingame.

