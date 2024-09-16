Eagles inactives: Devin White inactive vs. Falcons

Eagles linebacker Devin White is a healthy scratch against the Falcons on Monday night.

During training camp, White was beat out by Nakobe Dean, who is now the Eagles’ starting middle linebacker. White doesn’t play special teams so he’s not up in this game.

Here’s the full list of inactives:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

WR A.J. Brown (hamstring)

QB Tanner McKee

OG Trevor Keegan

LB Devin White

CB Eli Ricks

OL Darian Kinnard

DT Byron Young

Eagles rookie Johnny Wilson (hamstring) is officially active for tonight’s game against the Falcons.

Wilson popped up on the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury of his own. Wilson was listed as questionable but is officially active for the Falcons game.

That’s good news because the Eagles are already without their top receiver.

Pro Bowler A.J. Brown (hamstring) was downgraded to out on Sunday afternoon after previously being listed as questionable. He suffered his injury during Friday’s practice and missed Saturday.

During training camp, White was beat out by Nakobe Dean, who is now the Eagles’ starting middle linebacker. White doesn’t play special teams so he’s not up in this game.

The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves on Monday afternoon. They signed OL Nick Gates to the active roster and waived LB Patrick Johnson. They also elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE E.J. Jenkins. Gates, Campbell and Jenkins are all active for this game.

Without Johnson, rookie third-round pick DE Jalyx Hunt is active for the first time in his NFL career after he was down last week. Hunt should play a significant role on special teams.

Without Brown in this game, the Eagles’ top two receivers will be Smith and Dotson. Smith would be a No. 1 wideout on a bunch of NFL teams but he’s No. 2 with the Eagles behind Brown. But Smith was great in the clutch last week against the Packers and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The guy who will really need to step up his game without Brown is Dotson. The former first-round pick in Washington was traded to the Eagles on Aug. 22 in a move that send a third-round pick to the Commanders. Dotson played just 32 snaps in the season opener and didn’t have a catch. But he said this week he’s ready for more.

“I'm extremely comfortable,” Dotson said after practice Saturday. “We're preparing right now as if A.J. is playing. That's the goal. But if my opportunities do come, I'm going to take full advantage of them. That's what I was pretty much brought here to do. Take advantage of every single opportunity that's given to me.”

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers will make his Eagles debut in this game after missing the opener with a hand injury. Rodgers hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 26, 2022 because he served a season-long suspension in 2023 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. We’ll see how the Eagles line up at cornerback in this game. In the opener, they went with Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell on the outside, with Avonte Maddox in the slot.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube