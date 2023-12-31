Eagles inactives: Zach Cunningham is out against Cardinals

The Eagles will be without linebacker Zach Cunningham as they face the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Cunningham will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Initially, Cunningham was questionable entering the weekend but was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

The good news is that the Eagles will get a few key players back from injury. Avonte Maddox (pectoral), Landon Dickerson (thumb) and Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) are all active and will play.

With Maddox back, veteran Bradley Roby is a healthy scratch.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives:

CB Darius Slay (knee)

LB Zach Cunningham (knee)

CB Bradley Roby

QB Tanner McKee

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

OL Tyler Steen

For the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray (illness) is active. Murray missed a couple days of practice this week but will play against the Eagles.

Running back Rashaad Penny is also active.

Maddox will make his return from a pec injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Vikings. Maddox had surgery and it looked like it was going to be a season-ender but he was able to work his way back. Getting Maddox back for the playoff run is a huge deal for a secondary that has lacked play-making ability.

To make room on the roster for Maddox, the Eagles put tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on IR. The Eagles announced that move on Saturday and also elevated linebacker Brandon Smith, who played special teams last week too in his Eagles debut.

Dickerson missed just one game after having thumb surgery a couple weeks ago. Veteran Sua Opeta filled in. Dickerson practiced this week with his left thumb heavily wrapped, so we’ll have to see how much that wrap affects him in this game.

Morrow missed the Giants game with an abdomen injury. He entered last week listed as questionable but was unable to go after a pregame workout. The Eagles’ linebackers for this game will be Morrow, Shaq Leonard, Ben VanSumeren and Smith.

