Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown practices on Friday 

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was practicing on Friday after being listed as a limited participant the previous day.

Brown began the week as a limited participant with a “rest” designation on Wednesday but was limited again on Thursday with a “knee/rest” designation. So, presumably, he suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice.

On Friday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t say much about his star receiver’s injury.

“Yeah, he was limited yesterday,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how he is today.”

Sirianni was asked about Brown’s injury a few different ways and gave a different version of the same answer. About a half hour later, Brown was on the practice field, which seems like a positive sign for his availability against the Commanders on Sunday.

Late against the Steelers, it seemed like Brown suffered an ankle injury but that has not been listed on any of the reports this week.

The other three players who were limited on Thursday — Sydney Brown (concussion), Landon Dickerson (knee/rest) and Bryce Huff (wrist) — were practicing again on Friday.

Huff had his practice window opened earlier in the week after missing four games following wrist surgery. Huff has worn a large wrap/cast on his left hand all three days in practice. Sirianni said Huff, like all players returning from injury, will need some version of a ramp up period.

The Eagles will release game statuses on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile in Washington, the Commanders have ruled out Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen, who hasn’t played since Oct. 13. Allen’s practice window was opened this week but he won’t return against the Eagles.

