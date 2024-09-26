Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith miss another practice

The Eagles’ top two receivers, A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion), both missed their second day of practice this week on Thursday.

Their status for Sunday’s Week 4 game in Tampa is now very much in doubt.

Brown has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury and Smith was concussed during the win over the Saints on Sunday. Brown was seen walking through the Eagles’ locker room on Thursday afternoon but still isn’t ready to practice.

Lane Johnson, who was also concussed on Sunday, wasn’t technically participating in practice on Thursday but it does appear that he’s moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Johnson didn’t have a helmet but he joined his teammates for early stretching and then was with the offensive line group in individual drills behind the work.

Johnson was taking some phantom reps behind Fred Johnson, who is his backup at right tackle.

Lane Johnson (concussion) isn’t officially practicing today but he’s taking some phantom reps as he gets closer. pic.twitter.com/pkANlkZgZ5 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 26, 2024

It’s difficult for players to clear the concussion protocol in a week but there’s a bit of hope that perhaps Johnson can do it.

During punt return drills, Britain Covey made an appearance as a spectator. Covey is now on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured shoulder against the Saints. He’s expected to miss about six weeks but it isn’t a season-ender.

Some tips for Cooper DeJean coming from Britain Covey and Darren Sproles. pic.twitter.com/DsrsVS25IM — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 26, 2024

In his place, rookie Cooper DeJean is filling in. On Thursday, DeJean was getting some tips from Covey and former Eagles return man Darren Sproles, who has worked for the Eagles in their football operations department.

The two Eagles who were limited to start the week — Mekhi Becton (finger) and Landon Dickereson (wrist) — were practicing again on Thursday. Becton had to leave Sunday’s game early after tearing a ligament in his finger. He’s planning to play against the Buccaneers with a cast to protect himself.

While the Eagles have several injuries to key players, the Buccaneers are also very banged up as they get ready for this matchup.

Pool report from Bucs’ practice today:



Bucs practiced indoors today as Hurricane Helene moved through the Gulf of Mexico and brought heavy winds and rain to the Tampa area.



Vita Vea (knee) and Luke Goedeke (concussion) both practiced again today and appear to have no… — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 26, 2024

