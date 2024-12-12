Eagles injury report: All 53 Eagles practice on Thursday

The Eagles are a relatively healthy football team as they enter Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.

While Brandon Graham (triceps) is out for the season and Dallas Goedert (knee) and Bryce Huff (wrist) are on IR with an expected return, all 53 players on the active roster were practicing on Thursday.

That includes Sydney Brown (knee) and Lane Johnson (personal), who both missed practice on Wednesday.

In addition to those two, the four players listed as limited to start the week — Reed Blankenship (concussion), Jalen Carter (shoulder), Britain Covey (neck) and Cooper DeJean (rest) — were practicing again.

The Eagles had a walkthrough to start the week and several players were listed as non-participants for rest: A.J. Brown, Mekhi Beccton, Landon Dickerson, Darius Slay, Josh Sweat. All of them were participating on Thursday.

And Nakobe (elbow) and Jalen Hurts (left finger) were practicing again after being listed as full participants to start the week.

Sydney Brown did not practice to start the week after missing the Ravens game with a knee injury. Brown went through stretch on Thursday and was participating in defensive back position drills.

The big boost this week will be to get Blankenship back after a one-game absence with a concussion he suffered against the Ravens. Tristin McCollum filled in and played fine against the Panthers but getting back a starter on the back end will help against a good Steelers team on Sunday.

One other note from Thursday’s practice: There was a visitor above.

