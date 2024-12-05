Eagles injury report: Britain Covey returns to practice

Eagles punt returner Britain Covey made his return to practice on Thursday after missing the start of the week with a neck injury.

WR/PR Covey injured his neck against the Ravens on Sunday night. On Thursday, Covey was late to get over with the punt returners but eventually fielded a few. If Covey can’t play on Sunday, Cooper DeJean would assume punt return duties. Covey was limited on Thursday.

While Covey returned to practice on Thursday, three Eagles missed their second straight day: TE Dallas Goedert (knee), S Reed Blankenship (concussion) and S Sydney Brown (knee). Blankenship showed up during practice as a spectator.

Here's the full injury report:

Did Not Practice: Dallas Goedert (knee), Reed Blankenship (concussion), Sydney Brown (knee)

Limited: Britain Covey (neck), Johnny Wilson (hamstring)

Full: Darius Slay (concussion), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Mekhi Becton (knee/rest), Saquon Barkley (rest), Jalen Carter (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

It seems likely the Eagles will be without both Goedert and Blankenship on Sunday against the Panthers. Without Goedert, the Eagles will turn to backups Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah. Without Blankenship, the Eagles will start Tristin McCollum.

McCollum entered the Ravens game after Blankenship suffered that concussion and played well. He had a huge PBU on a fourth down play. This will be McCollum’s first NFL start.

Both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Darius Slay (concussion) practiced again on Thursday and appear on track to return to action on Sunday. Smith has missed two straight games, while Slay has missed one. Smith was a full participant to start the week. Slay was limited on Wednesday as he worked to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Every other player who was limited to start the week practiced again on Thursday: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (knee/rest), DT Jalen Carter (rest), CB Darius Slay (concussion), OLB Josh Sweat (rest), WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring).

