Eagles injury report: Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship miss full week

It looks like the Eagles will be without two starters when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) were not practicing on Friday and have missed the entire week of prep. They will both likely be ruled out later in the day.

Without Goedert, the Eagles will bump Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah up the depth chart. Calcaterra earlier this season filled in for Goedert for three games and did nice job. In those three games without Goedert, Calcaterra had nine catches for 93 yards. Uzomah was added to the 53-man roster earlier this week after he had already been elevated three times.

At safety without Blankenship, the Eagles will start Tristin McCollum next to C.J. Gardner-Johnson in this game. This will be the first career start for McCollum, who filled in admirably last Sunday in Baltimore.

But the Eagles are definitely light at the safety position because Sydney Brown (knee) missed all week of practice too. The Eagles have just two healthy safeties on the roster but Avonte Maddox has played the position before and there’s a chance they could elevate Andre’ Sam from the practice squad.

The good injury news this week is that both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Darius Slay (concussion) appear to be ready to return to action. Smith has missed the last two weeks and Slay missed the Ravens game. Both Smith and Slay were practicing again on Friday after being listed as full participants on Thursday.

Receivers Britain Covey (neck) and Johnny Wilson (hamstring) were both practicing again on Friday after being listed as limited on Thursday. Covey began the week as a non-participant after suffering his injury against the Ravens. Wilson was a late addition to the injury report last week and was inactive against the Ravens.

