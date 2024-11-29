Eagles injury report: DeVonta Smith questionable vs. Ravens

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) practiced for the second straight day on Friday but is officially listed as questionable against the Ravens.

“I still don’t know right now,” Smith said on Friday afternoon.

Smith, 26, missed last week’s game against the Rams and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday. But Smith returned to practice was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Darius Slay has been ruled out with a concussion.

Here are all of the Eagles’ game statuses for Sunday:

Out: CB Darius Slay (concussion), LB/FB Ben VanSumeren (knee)

Questionable: WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring), S Sydney Brown (knee)

Slay missed the entire week of practice after getting concussed during the Rams game in LA. Without Slay this weekend, the Eagles will turn to veteran Isaiah Rodgers, who has filled in for him sporadically throughout the 2024 season.

VanSumeren on Friday suffered a potentially serious knee injury during offensive scout team, according to a league source. While VanSumeren has not played on defense this season, he has been playing as a lead blocker on offense in a limited package. And he has been a key special teams contributor too.

Brown and Wilson were additions to the injury report on Friday and both are questionable for Sunday’s game. Wilson did not practice at all and was on the sideline when stretching began.

