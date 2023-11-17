Eagles injury report: Eagles looking pretty healthy ahead of Chiefs game

The Eagles were back on the practice field on Friday and are looking pretty healthy as they get ready to face the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday night.

The only player on the 53-man roster who did not practice on Friday was tight end Dallas Goedert, who is going to miss some time with a fractured forearm. But even the fact that the Eagles haven’t put Goedert on IR yet seems encouraging.

Here’s the full injury report from Friday:

Did not participate: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

Limited: S Justin Evans (knee)

Full: G Cam Jurgens (foot), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

The Eagles obviously won’t be without Goedert for this week or for a little while. And it looks like they probably won’t have Evans for this week after he has been limited the first two days of this practice week. Evans has spent the last four weeks on IR and had his practice window activated earlier this week.

But the Eagles should have Jurgens, Roby and Calcaterra against the Chiefs on Monday night.

This will be Jurgens’ return after a five-game stint on IR with a foot injury. He’ll be plugged back into the starting offensive line at right guard between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. The Eagles got by with Sua Opeta and Tyler Steen without Jurgens, but it’ll be a boost to have him back.

And it should also help to have the return of Roby, who has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury. He was never put on IR because of the hope that he’d be able to return for this game. The Eagles have rotated a bunch of nickel cornerbacks this season so we’ll have to see what the plan is on Monday night. The Eagles could decide to simply toss Roby back into the spot full-time or we might see a rotation with Roby, Sydney Brown, Eli Ricks and maybe even James Bradberry.

Finally, the return of Calcaterra from his concussion is coming at a good time because of Goedert’s injury. Jack Stoll will be the Eagles’ TE1 on Monday night, but Calcaterra and even Albert Okwuegbunam will have roles.

