Eagles injury report: Goedert a full participant to start Dallas week

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was listed as a full participant on the first practice report of the week, signaling a likely return to action against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Goedert, 28, has missed the last three games with a forearm fracture that required surgery. But he expects to return against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

“I think the likelihood is very high,” Goedert said. “Really excited. I was trying to get back last week and it wasn’t quite time. But I think my return is going to be this week so really excited to go and prepare this week and test it out on the field.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the injury report is an estimation:

Did not participate: Darius Slay (rest/knee), Julio Jones (groin)

Limited: Fletcher Cox (groin), Zach Cunningham (hamstring), Jack Stoll (knee)

Full: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Grant Calcaterra (ankle)

It’ll be worth monitoring Slay throughout this week. He missed the last few snaps against the 49ers on Sunday and Josh Jobe finished the game. So we’ll see how he makes it through the next couple of days.

Another bit of good news is that Cunningham is back in a limited fashion after missing the 49ers game with a hamstring injury. The Eagles started Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss against the 49ers but have since brought in veteran Shaq Leonard and on Wednesday waived Elliss.

So there’s a pretty good chance the Eagles will have Leonard, Cunningham and Morrow against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Cox missed practice all last week and was still able to play against the 49ers. So it’s encouraging that he’s now a limited participant, even though he was probably going to play either way.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube