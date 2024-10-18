Eagles injury report: A couple key players return ahead of Giants game

A couple key Eagles returned to practice at the NovaCare Complex on Friday ahead of the game against the Giants on Sunday in North Jersey.

After missing Thursday’s session, both Jalen Carter (shoulder) and Darius Slay (knee) were participating on Friday morning. During the brief portion of practice open to reporters both key players had helmets on and were stretching with the rest of the team.

That’s good news based on what Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning.

“I’m hoping all these guys are ready to go but we’ll see how it goes,” Sirianni said. “Today is going to tell a lot.”

Slay suffered his knee injury during the game on Sunday and had to leave early. He was limited on Wednesday and was a non-participant on Thursday. The Eagles will release their full injury report later this afternoon.

Carter popped up on the injury report Thursday and Sirianni intimated that the starting defensive tackle got hurt in practice.

“We’ll get you some of that information here later,” Sirianni said when asked about the origin of Carter’s injury. “But had practice and when you’re practicing hard and practicing to get better, things happen sometimes.”

For the third straight day, Jordan Mailata (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (hamstring) did not practice and weren’t even on the field as spectators. The Eagles have already said Mailata will miss “a couple weeks” and it also seems obvious they won’t have Goedert on Sunday either. Both will likely be ruled out later in the day.

The other players not practicing on Friday were CB Eli Ricks (groin) and DT Byron Young (hamstring). Ricks also missed Thursday, when Young was limited.

DT Milton Williams (ankle) and LB Oren Burks (groin) were both practicing on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Williams missed the first day of practice this week.

All four players who were listed as full participants on Thursday — S Sydney Brown (knee), OLB Jalyx Hunt (ankle), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) and WR Ainias Smith (ankle) — were practicing again on Friday.

The Eagles activated Brown’s 21-day practice window last week and he seems on track to be brought back to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, where he tore his ACL late in his rookie season.

