Eagles injury report: Jalen Carter misses practice with shoulder injury

Eagles starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter popped up on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder injury.

Carter, 23, was a non-participant on Thursday but was a spectator. If he can’t play on Sunday against the Giants, the Eagles would obviously miss him.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Did not participate: Darius Slay (knee), Jalen Carter (shoulder), Dallas Goedert (hamstring), Jordan Mailata (hamstring), Eli Ricks (groin)

Limited: Oren Burks (groin), Milton Williams (ankle), Byron Young (hamstring)

Full: Sydney Brown (knee), Jalyx Hunt (ankle), Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), Ainias Smith (ankle)

Slay began the week as a limited participant with that knee injury he suffered during the win over the Browns on Sunday but did not practice on Thursday. He was a spectator along with Carter and Ricks, who was also an addition to the injury report on Thursday.

For the second straight day, Mailata (hamstring) and Goedert (hamstring) missed practice and were not seen on the field. Both are expected to miss at least this week against the Giants.

Without Mailata, the Eagles are expected to start Fred Johnson at left tackle. Johnson came in against the Browns and held his own against Myles Garrett but he’ll have another tough test in this game against Giants edge rusher Brian Burns.

If Goedert misses this game, both Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll get bumped up the depth chart. Calcaterra had nice game on Sunday after Goedert was forced out of action. Calcaterra had a career game with 4 catches and 67 yards.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube