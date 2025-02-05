Some very good news on Eagles' 1st injury report of Super Bowl week

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles’ offensive line should be at full strength in Super Bowl LIX.

Both Landon Dickerson (knee) and Cam Jurgens (back) were full participants as the Eagles practiced at the Saints’ facility ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon released their first injury report of the week.

Dickerson and Jurgens both played through injuries in the NFC Championship Game but listing them as full participants to start this week is an excellent sign that the Eagles will have their starting left guard and starting center when they play the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s the Eagles’ full injury report from Wednesday:

Limited: Jalen Carter (illness), Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), Brandon Graham (elbow), DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

Full: Zack Baun (groin), Britain Covey (neck), Landon Dickerson (knee), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Cam Jurgens (back), C.J. Uzomah (abdomen)

As expected, the Eagles’ injury report looks much different this week as they actually prepare for a game than it did last week in Philly during the Super Bowl bye week. There was no need to rush any injured players back onto the field.

"They're doing everything they can to get themselves ready to go," Sirianni said of Graham and other injured Eagles to pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala. "I'll never put limitations on them. We'll see where they are as the week progresses."

Smith didn’t practice at all last week as the Eagles gave him a chance to rest his hamstring. It seems like they’re easing him back into action in New Orleans.

While nothing is definitive, all signs are still pointing toward Graham playing in the Super Bowl after suffering a torn triceps on Nov. 24. When Graham suffered the injury, he thought his season was over but he began to rehab after surgery with a goal of returning for the Super Bowl. In his 15th season, this could very well be Graham’s final NFL game. The Eagles will need to activate Graham off IR if he is going to play on Sunday. Graham will have to wear a brace on his left arm.

Carter did not attend the Eagles’ media session on Wednesday because of his illness but was able to practice in a limited fashion. It seems like a few Eagles players, coaches and staffers are a little under the weather this week in New Orleans. That also happened to the Eagles during the 2017 Super Bowl week in Minnesota.

Gainwell suffered his concussion and knee injury in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. This is a case where that extra week should help him get back on the field. Gainwell was at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. That’s a loud event with a ton of bright lights so that seems to be a good sign that he was able to be there as he returns from a concussion.

Both Covey and Uzomah are not on the 53-man roster right now but have been practicing after the team activated their practice windows from IR. If the Eagles want them to play in the Super Bowl, they would have to activate them to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

