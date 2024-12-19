Eagles injury report: Landon Dickerson, Sydney Brown return to practice

All 53 players on the Eagles’ active roster were practicing on Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Among those of note were Landon Dickerson (knee, rest), Sydney Brown (concussion) and DeVonta Smith (rest, back).

Dickerson left Sunday’s win over the Steelers after just 31 snaps with a knee injury and was replaced by Tyler Steen. Dickerson was one of nine players who was listed as a non-participant to start the week. But on Thursday, Dickerson went through warmups and was at least participating in offensive line drills.

Meanwhile, Sydney Brown seems to be moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol. After working on a side field to start the week, Brown was with the group on Thursday. The second-year safety/special teamer was concussed on the opening kickoff against the Steelers.

All nine players who started the week as non-participants on a big rest day practiced on Thursday: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), WR AJ Brown (rest), S Sydney Brown (concussion), G Landon Dickerson (knee/rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Cam Jurgens (rest), T Jordan Mailata (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (back/rest).

Bryce Huff (wrist) practiced again on Thursday after starting the week listed as limited. Huff’s three-week practice window was opened this week after spending four weeks on IR after wrist surgery. Huff has a big wrap/cast on his left hand.

The two players who began the week as full participants — WR Britain Covey (neck) and QB Jalen Hurts (left finger) — practiced again on Friday.

This game will be Dallas Goedert’s third game missed with a hamstring injury that landed him on IR. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Giants. The expectation is that the Eagles will have their starting tight end for the playoffs.

