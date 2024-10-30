Eagles injury update: Several key Eagles miss 1st practice of Week 9

The Eagles were back on the practice field Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex without several key starters.

Ahead of their game against the Jaguars on Sunday, the Eagles did not have Dallas Goedert (hamstring), Darius Slay (groin), Jalen Carter or Landon Dickerson practicing on Wednesday.

The good news is that right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) was back after missing the Bengals game.

Goedert has missed the last two games since injuring his hamstring on the first drive against the Browns on Oct. 13. Without him, the Eagles have had just two tight ends active — Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll — in each of the last two games.

Slay injured his groin against the Bengals and had to leave early. He was replaced by Isaiah Rodgers, who played well in relief. Rodgers had a huge play against Ja’Marr Chase, batting a deep pass into the hands of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception in the fourth quarter. If Slay has to miss the Jaguars game, Rodgers would get his first start since Dec. 26, 2022.

We don’t know why Carter wasn’t at practice but the Eagles will have to release an injury report later on Wednesday. Without Carter, the Eagles’ defensive tackles on Wednesday were Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker. They also have Gabe Hall on the practice squad.

While Becton was back, Dickerson was out with an unknown injury. After starting in place of Becton last week, Tyler Steen on Wednesday flipped from right guard to left guard. In the first practice of the week, Steen was lining up at left guard between Fred Johnson and Cam Jurgens during the early portion of practice open to reporters.

As a reminder, left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) is on Injured Reserve. He has missed two games and will miss a minimum of two more before he can return. Fred Johnson has started the last two games at left tackle in his place.

Receiver/punt returner Britain Covey was working on a side field during Wednesday’s practice. He has been on IR for the last four games so he is getting closer to a return. While Covey didn’t need surgery on his shoulder, he was expecting to miss around six weeks.

