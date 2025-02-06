Eagles injury update: Key player upgraded to full participant in Super Bowl week

NEW ORLEANS — Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a full participant in Thursday’s practice as the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Carter (illness) began the week as a limited participant and missed media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday but is apparently getting better and is expected to play on Sunday.

There has been an illness going around the Eagles’ locker room this week but it’s a good sign that Carter was listed as full on Thursday after the Eagles practiced as the New Orleans Saints’ facility.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Just three Eagles were listed as limited on Thursday. Here’s the full report:

Limited: DE Brandon Graham (elbow), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), OL Nick Gates (groin)

Full: RB Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), DT Jalen Carter (illness), LB Zack Baun (groin), WR Britain Covey (neck), G Landon Dickerson (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (ankle), C Cam Jurgens (back), TE CJ Uzomah (abdomen)

In addition to Carter, running back Kenny Gainwell was also upgraded to a full participant after beginning the week as limited. With two weeks to recover from his concussion suffered in the NFC Championship Game, Gainwell is on track to play.

Smith has been on the injury report with that hamstring for a couple weeks. He has been limited the first two days of this week but is expected to play on Sunday in the final game of the year.

Graham, 36, remains listed as limited as he returns from a triceps tear and surgery. But all signs continue to point toward a return for Graham in what could be his final NFL game. Graham will have to be activated to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on Saturday if he’s going to play.

The good news on the first report of the week was that both Dickerson (knee) and Jurgens (back) were full participants. They were full again on Thursday, which means the Eagles will have their starting offensive line healthy for the Super Bowl.

Like Graham, both Covey and Uzomah have been on IR and have been practicing after their practice windows were opened. The Eagles would have to activate them by Saturday afternoon if they are going to play on Sunday.

Gates (groin) was added to the injury report on Thursday. He has been inactive for the first three playoff games this year. He could be a candidate to go on IR to open a roster spot for Sunday.

Here’s the Chiefs injury report from Thursday:

Limited: WR Skyy Moore (abdomen)

Full: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), P Matt Araiza (illness)

Moore is the only Chiefs player listed as limited. Moore has been on IR since October but the Chiefs activated his practice window last week.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTub