Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and more not playing in preseason opener

BALTIMORE — So much for playing the starters.

Despite a couple reports that the Eagles were going to play their starters, several stars are not playing against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Among the group not playing: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert.

Even without those stars in the lineup, there are plenty of reasons to watch this game tonight. Here are 15 players who you should have your eye on:

While the stars on offense aren't playing, many defensive starters under Vic Fangio are. The Eagles began the game with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Bryce Huff, Nolan Smith, Devin White, Zack Baun, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell.

The Eagles will be in New England next week for a joint practice on Tuesday. They will face the Patriots in the second preseason game on Thursday evening.

After the third preseason game at home against the Vikings, the Eagles will have to cut their 90-man roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 27.