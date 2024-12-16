Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he played through a broken finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurts finished with 290 yards passing and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score.

“It's broken, and it did impact my play,” Hurts said.

Hurts appeared to suffer the injury last week against Carolina. He was listed on the injury report this past week with a finger issue on his left hand.

Hurts had come under criticism of late for a string of subpar performances — he failed to top 200 yards passing in any of the previous three games — but deftly led the Eagles to a franchise-record 10th straight win.

“I’ve known it’s been at the state it’s at all week, and I don’t really want to put too much more into it,” Hurts said. “I can say I don’t think it got any worse today. If it’s shattered, it’s shattered. It is what it is.”

