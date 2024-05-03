Eagles give out jersey numbers to their 2024 draft class

The moment you’ve all been waiting for: The Eagles have announced jersey numbers for their 2024 draft class.

The Eagles will kick off their rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon, less than a week after the 2024 draft ended. These rookies will be on the field in their new numbers.

Three of these numbers and names have been seen before in recent Eagles’ history, so that’s fun.

Of course, there’s a good chance these numbers will change after final cuts in August.

But for now, here’s a complete look:

CB Quinyon Mitchell: 30

At Toledo, Mitchell wore No. 27, which is occupied by Zech McPhearson for now. McPhearson has had the number 27 since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2021. Brian Mitchell also wore 30 once.

Here’s a history of No. 30 with the Eagles: Justin Evans (2023), JaCoby Stevens (2021), Corey Clement (2017-20), Ed Reynolds (2015), Colt Anderson (2010-13), Geoff Pope (2009), J.R. Reed (2004, 2007-08), Brian Mitchell (2000-02), Charlie Garner (1995-98), Otis Smith (1991-94), Chris Johnson (1987), Don Calhoun (1982), Cleveland Franklin (1977-78), Mike Hogan (1980), Ron Lou (1975), Joe Lavender (1973-75), Jim Raye (1969), Alvin Haymond (1968), Theron Sapp (1959-63), Bosh Pritchard (1942, 1946-49, 1951), Milton Smith (1945), Richard Erdlitz (1945), John Binotto (1941), Mort Lansberg (1941), Don Looney (1940), Harry Benson (1935), Barnes Milton (1934), Chuck Brodnicki (1934), Art Koeninger (1933)

DB Cooper DeJean: 33

At Iowa, DeJean wore No. 3, so he’ll double it up in the NFL. In Philly, 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith has the No. 3.

Here’s a history of No. 33 with the Eagles: Bradley Roby (2023), Josiah Scott (2021-22), Blake Countess (2020), Elijah Holyfield (2020), Josh Adams (2018), Dexter McDougle (2017), Ron Brooks (2016), Chris Prosinski (2014), Jordan Poyer (2013), Jerome Harrison (2010), Jack Ikegwuonu (2009), Donald Strickland (2005), Clinton Hart (2003), Terrence Carroll (2001), Thomas Hamner (2000), Eric Bieniemy (1999), Aaron Hayden (1998), Tim Watson (1997), Keivn Bouie (1996), William Frizzell (1986-90, 1992-93), Mike Waters (1986), Louie Giammona (1978-82), Ronald “Po” James (1975), Randy Jackson (1974), Steve Preece (1970-72), Ron Blye (1969), Ollie Mason (1965-66), Don Jonas (1962), Merrill Douglas (1962), Bill Barnes (1957-61), Willie Berzinksi (1956), Ron Barni (1954-55), Russ Craft (1946-53), Steve Sader (1943), Jack Banta (1941, 1944-45), Bob Masters (1942) Taldon Manton (1940), Ray Spillers (1937), Guy Turnbow (1933)

OLB Jalyx Hunt: 58

At Houston Christian, Hunt wore No. 13, which is owned in Philly by free agent pickup DeVante Parker for now.

Here’s a history of No. 58 with the Eagles: Kyron Johnson (2022), Genard Avery (2019-21), L.J. Fort (2019), Jordan Hicks (2015-18), Trent Cole (2005-14), Ike Reese (1998-2004), Whit Marshall (1996), Derrick Oden (1993-95), Ty Allert (1987-89), Byron Lee (1986-87), Anthony Griggs (1982-85), Terry Tautolo (1976-79), Bob Creech (1971-72), Mel Tom (1967-69), Dave Cahill (1966), Rocky Colavito (1957)

RB Will Shipley: 39

At Clemson, Shipley wore No. 1, which is obviously being put to goo use in Philly by Jalen Hurts. Not getting that number here anytime soon.

Here’s a history of No. 39 with the Eagles: Eli Ricks (2023), Elijah Riley (2021), Craig James (2019-20), Chandon Sullivan (2018), Byron Marshall (2016), Matthew Tucker (2013), Stanley Havili (2012), Quintin Demps (2008-09), Shelton Brown (2002), Michael Reed (1998), Corey Walker (1998), Tony Brooks (1992), Victor Bellamy (1987), Major Everett (1983-85), Bob Torrey (1980), Bill Olds (1976), Kermit Alexander (1972-73), Pete Emalianchik (1967), Bill Mackrides (1947-51), Foster Watkins (1941), Bob Pylman (1938-39)

WR Ainias Smith: 82

At Texas A&M, Smith rocked the No. 0, which was put into use in the NFL last season. In its first year, D’Andre Swift wore it but it has since been claimed by newcomer Bryce Huff. If you have your old Torrey Smith No. 82 jersey, feel free to break it out.

Here’s a history of No. 82 with the Eagles: Devon Allen (2023), John Hightower (2020-21), Richard Rodgers (2019), Torrey Smith (2017), Emil Igwenagu (2013), Clay Harbor (2010-12), Alex Smith (2009), L.J. Smith (2003-08), Dameane Douglas (1999-02), Karl Hankton (1998), Chris T. Jones (1995-97), Victor Bailey (1993-94), Mickey Shuler (1991), Mike Quick (1982-90), Jerrold McRae (1979), Ken Payne (1978), Bob Picard (1973-76), Tim Rossovich (1968-71), George Tarasovic (1963-65), Tom Scott (1953-58), Joe Restic (1952), Rudy Smeja (1946), Milton Smith (1945), Bill Hewitt (1943), Bill Combs (1942), Robert Krieger (1941)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: 54

This one is pretty cool. Trotter gets his dad’s old number and a legacy to carry with him. Right after getting drafted, Trotter Jr. said he wanted No. 54 and now he has it. He also wore it at Clemson.

Here’s a history of No. 30 with the Eagles: Shaun Bradley (2020-23), Kamu Grugier-Hill (2016-19), Jake Knott (2013), Brandon Graham (2010-23), Tracy White (2008-09), Jeremiah Trotter (1998-01, 04-06), Nate Wayne (2003), Tyreo Harrison (2002), Jeff Herrod (1997), DeShawn Fogle (1997), Terry Crews (1996), Kurt Gouveia (1995), Britt Hager (1989-94), Kelly Kirchbaum (1987), Alonzo Johnson (1986-87), Jon Kimmel (1985), Zach Valentine (1982), Drew Mahalic (1976-78), Jim Opperman (1975), Tom Roussel (1973), Chuck Allen (1972), Calvin Hunt (1970), Gene Ceppetelli (1968-69), Jim Ringo (1964-67), Bill Lapham (1960), Gerry Huth (1959)

OL Trevor Keegan: 79

At Michigan, Keegan wore No. 77, which has been taken by free agent pickup Matt Hennessy. But 79 is a solid number in Philly that has been a solid OL pick from Todd Herremans to Brandon Brooks.

Here’s a history of No. 79 with the Eagles: Brandon Brooks (2016-21), Tanner Hawkinson (2015), Todd Herremans (2005-14), Ian Allen (2004), Jim Flanigan (2003), Jeremy Slechta (2002), Greg Jefferson (1995-99), Mike Finn (1994), Mike Schad (1989-93), Joe Connell (1986-887), Rusty Russell (1984), Frank Giddens (1981-82), Manny Sistrunk (1976-79), Mitch Sutton (1974-75), Lane Howell (1965-69), Gene Gossage (1960-62), Lum Snyder (1958), Buck Lansford (1955-57), Vic Sears (1941-53)

WR Johnny Wilson: 89

At Florida State, Wilson wore No. 14, which is occupied by Kenny Gainwell in Philly.

Here’s a history of No. 89 with the Eagles: Jack Stoll (2021-23), Hakeem Butler (2020), B.J. Cunningham (2013), Garrett Mills (2010), Martin Rucker (2009), Matt Schobel (2006-08), Chad Lewis (1997-2005), Justin Swift (1999), Ed Smith (1999), Rod Leshinski (1999), Kaseem Sinceno (1998), Dialleo Burks (1996), Clavin Williams (1990-96), Jay Repko (1987), Dave Little (1985-89), Glen Young (1983), Wally Henry (1977-82), Steve Zabel (1970-74), Mike Ditka (1968), Mike Morgan (1964-67), John Bredice (1956), Don Luft (1954), Bob Oristaglio (1952), John Green (1947-51), Robert Krieger (1946), Ben Agajanian (1945), Tom Miller (1943-44), Fred Meyer (1942), Henry Piro (1941)

OL: Dylan McMahon: 63

At NC State, McMahon wore No. 54. Sorry, Dylan, but that’s a Trotter number in Philly.

Here’s a history of No. 63 with the Eagles: Jack Driscoll (2020-23), David Molk (2014-15), Danny Watkins (2011-12), Jeremy Clark (2010), Bryan Smith (2008), Hank Fraley (2001-05), David Diaz-Infante (1999), Raleigh McKenzie (1995-96), Joe Panos (1994), Daryle Smith (1990-92), Ron Baker (1980-88), Tom Luke (1972-78), Lynn Hoyem (1964-67), Mike Woulfe (1962), Tom Catlin (1959), Ken Huxhold (1954-58), Normal Willey (1952), Leo Skladany (1949), Albert Baisi (1947), Bruno Banducci (1944-45), Rupert Pate (1941-42), Ralph Fritz (1941)

New veteran numbers:

RB Saquon Barkley: 26

OLB Zack Baun: 53

LB Oren Burks: 42

WR Paris Campbell: 80

WR Shaquan Davis: 47o

RB Tyrion Davis-Price: 35

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 8

QB Will Grier: 16

CB Tyler Hall: 31

WR Jacob Harris: 46o

OL Matt Hennessy: 77

DE Bryce Huff: 0

TE E.J. Jenkins: 84

OL Darian Kinnard: 72

OLB Terrell Lewis: 46d

LS Rick Lovato: 49

DT P.J. Mustipher: 78

DT Moro Ojomo: 98

OLB Julian Okwara: 52

WR DeVante Parker: 13

QB Kenny Pickett: 7

CB Eli Ricks: 23

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 34

TE C.J. Uzomah: 87

WR Austin Watkins Jr.: 89

LB Devin White: 45

