Kenny Gainwell on life as Saquon Barkley's backup

The hardest part is when he gets asked why he’s not playing more. Why he’s not getting more carries. Especially when those questions come from his own family.

“It's kind of hard,” he said. “Especially when you hear your family, your family members, coming up to you, like, ‘I know you’re better than that. I know you what you do and I know how hard you work to get to this point.’”

All Gainwell can tell them is that he’s always ready, he’s going to do the most with whatever opportunities he gets and his biggest goal is doing whatever he can to help the Eagles win.

And so far, he's checking all those boxes.

“I’d say things are better this year than last year,” he said. “Just having Saquon (Barkley) in the room, he’s selfless. That’s how I was at Memphis. Being a guy in the room who always wants to see the other guys eat.

“So I’m taking the opportunities I get and doing the best with those opportunities and eating when I get them.”

If you didn’t see the video from Sunday of Nick Sirianni asking Barkley if he wanted to stay in the Giants game and try to get a career high in rushing yards or let the other backs – Gainwell and rookie Will Shipley – get some carries, it’s incredible. Barkley, just 13 yards shy of his career high, doesn’t hesitate in telling Sirianni, “Let the other guys eat.”

Shows you the respect Barkley has for a guy like Gainwell.

And with the outcome not in doubt, Gainwell got 13 carries – one shy of his career high – for 56 yards in the Eagles’ 28-3 win over the Giants. He also caught a pass for 67 scrimmage yards on 35 snaps.

“I'm always focused, I'm always like the bigger picture of it,” Gainwell said. “We won, I'm on to next week, what can I do next week to own the practice field to show these coaches what I can go into the game and do.”

Gainwell has always responded when he’s gotten opportunities. Most notably when he ran for 112 yards and a touchdown in the playoff win over the Giants two years ago.

His 9.3 rushing average that day is 10th-highest in NFL postseason history with a minimum of 12 carries.

Despite spending his career backing up Miles Sanders, D’Andre Swift and Barkley, Gainwell has still managed 1,181 rushing yards, 1,933 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns in 60 games.

Among 35 running backs in Eagles history with at least 250 carries, his 4.5 rushing average is 6th-highest.

And get this: He’s one of only two running backs in NFL history to start three or fewer games in his career but still pile up 1,800 scrimmage yards, 1,100 rushing yards, a 4.5 average and 10 touchdowns. The other is Najeh Davenport.

“He’s a really good player, a very underrated player,” Lane Johnson said. “When Miles was here he spelled him, same with D’Andre and Saquon, and he's always just done well at whatever he’s asked to do. In pass protection, obviously can run, he can catch the ball. Just an all-around tremendous player.”

Gainwell, a 5th-round pick back in 2021, is one of only eight running backs since he entered the league four years ago with 1,000 rushing yards, 100 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Best of all he’s got the perfect mentality for a backup.

Completely unselfish.

“I think he's definitely one of the most selfless guys on the team when it comes to embracing his role and giving up himself in any way he can to help the team win,” Jalen Hurts said.

“And he comes in like a wrecking ball with a lot of energy, a lot of passion, a lot of hunger. So we all know that everybody’s moments come. And his moment, he'll continue to get opportunities, but I'm just happy that he's just pushing for it every day.”

As of now, Gainwell is due to become a free agent after the season, and with limited touches and still only 25 and a beefy 4.5 career rushing average, he could find himself with an opportunity to finally be a starter.

Which every NFL player wants.

“We have thought about that a lot, me and my agent,” he said. “But right now, I'm in the moment where I'm at right now and that’s where all my energy is.

“But when that time comes, man, I'm going to be one of those guys that's ready to pour in everything I can each and every day to the team, to the running back room, to show the guys in the room what they need to be doing.”

For now, he’s content to back up a guy who’s averaging 21 touches per game.

He knows there'll be games like the Falcons, where he only played seven snaps; the Saints, where he didn't get any touches; and the Browns, where he only got two touches.

“He could obviously start here if he needed to or start anywhere else,” Johnson said. “He has a type of ability, but he’s also a very selfless player when it comes to that. “Kenny’s always worked hard and always kept quiet. And he's always been a great teammate. And that's hard to find in this line of work. We all know what type of player Kenny is and what he can do.”

