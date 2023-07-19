Eagles' Lane Johnson takes one of highest ratings in Madden 24

Lane Johnson continues to get his flowers.

The Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle was given one of the highest possible ratings in "Madden NFL 24" on Wednesday. In fact, as "Madden" continued to release its 2023 ratings this week, just one offensive lineman in the NFL was above Johnson:

Martin was named to the 99 Club on Wednesday, becoming the first guard given a 99 rating since Larry Allen 21 years ago. Martin joins Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the first three members of the 99 Club this year.

But Johnson being atop the ratings at the tackle position with a 98, tied with perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams, is very well deserved.

Earlier this week, in an ESPN survey among executives, coaches, scouts and players, Johnson was ranked as the fourth-best offensive tackle in football behind Williams, Laremy Tunsil and Tristan Wirfs. One executive really didn’t seem to like Johnson, saying, “He gets a lot of credit for being noisy and playing on a good team.”

Johnson and Jason Kelce responded to that comment on Twitter:

Musta been the Christmas album — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) July 15, 2023

Johnson, 33, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2022. Despite missing a couple games with a torn adductor, Johnson played through the injury in the playoffs and continued to play at an extremely high level. Johnson didn’t allow a sack all season and hasn’t given one up since the 2020 season, according to ProFootballFocus.

The Eagles are expected to have one of — if not the — best offensive lines in the NFL this season. These ratings of individual players seem to agree with that. Not only is Johnson tied as the top tackle in the NFL, but Kelce (92) has the highest overall rating among centers, just ahead of Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey (90).

In that ESPN ranking, Jordan Mailata came in as the fifth-best overall tackle in the NFL but he’s much lower in these Madden rankings.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ starting five offensive linemen, their ratings and where they rank in "Madden" this year:

RT Lane Johnson: 92 (t-1st among tackles, t-2nd overall)

C Jason Kelce: 90 (1st among centers, t-6th overall)

LT Jordan Mailata: 87 (t-11th among tackles, t-20th overall)

LG Landon Dickerson: 82 (t-12th among guards, t-37th overall)

RG Cam Jurgens: 71 (t-47th among guards, t-142nd overall)

