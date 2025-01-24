Eagles legend Nick Foles to serve as honorary captain for NFC Championship Game

The Eagles are bringing out the big guns for Sunday.

Their honorary captain for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders will be Nick Foles. The Linc is going to be rocking.

Foles, 36, officially retired earlier this season as a member of the Eagles and will forever be a legend in the City of Philadelphia as the quarterback who won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

There was no other man for the honorary captain job 😏@NickFoles | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bu8dEPpRRL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2025

“I’m excited to be back in the Linc,” Foles said in a video released by the team. “I’m excited to watch the Eagles play. But most importantly one of my favorite moments as an Eagle was in the NFC Championship Game and the energy the crowd brought. There was nothing ever like it. I never experienced anything like that in my life. It was amazing. So bring it this weekend, bring the energy, be rowdy, yell those Eagles chanted. And, of course, Fly Eagles Fly.”

In the 2017 NFC Championship Game, Foles had an incredible game. He completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yard and 3 touchdowns against the Vikings in the 38-7 win to send the Eagles to Super Bowl LII. He followed it up with a Super Bowl MVP performance against the Patriots two weeks later.

Foles officially retired as an Eagle and was celebrated during Monday Night Football against the Falcons in Week 2. The Eagles are obviously hoping for a better result this time.

“Ton of respect for his career,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said about Foles in September. “Frank (Reich) would always talk so highly of him. Got a chance to just talk to him a little bit. Never had a chance to coach him or anything, but what everybody says about him. Ultimately, he did the biggest thing in this city by winning a Super Bowl. Lot of respect. Great career.”

This is the Eagles’ third home playoff game in a row — the first time they’ve ever had three home playoff games in a single year. Their first two honorary captains were Eric Allen against the Packers and Corey Clement against the Rams.

