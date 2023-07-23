Eagles mailbag: The position Eagles can't afford an injury

The Eagles report for training camp in just a couple days and based on how many questions we got, fans are excited.

After answering the first batch of questions yesterday, there are still plenty more to get to today.

Let’s not waste anymore time:

What position should we worry about if a starter gets hurt? — Adam (@thesauce54) July 20, 2023

I’m going to exclude quarterback from the discussion. Obviously, if Jalen Hurts misses any significant time, it would be a huge blow. That’s the case with most teams, but the Eagles have a quarterback coming off a near-MVP season.

So aside from QB, the two positions that stand out most to me are receiver and cornerback just because the Eagles’ starters at those positions are exceptional and there would be a pretty big drop-off after that.

On offense, the duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is one of the best in the NFL and the passing offense really runs through those two guys. The Eagles can't afford a major injury to either of them. The Eagles aren’t crazy deep at receiver and an injury to one of them would likely mean Quez Watkins or Olamide Zaccheaus gets bumped up to WR2. That’s not a knock on Watkins but he’s obviously not Brown or Smith.

The Eagles are in a better spot with cornerback depth this year than they were the last couple years. They added Greedy Williams in free agency and then drafted Kelee Ringo in the fourth round. Williams is a nice depth piece but we don’t know how ready Ringo is yet for a significant role. And the fact that both Darius Slay and James Bradberry will be over 30 when the season starts is somewhat concerning.

Do you expect any dramatic growing pains from Brian Johnson and Sean Desai this season? — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) July 20, 2023

I don’t expect many growing pains on offense with Johnson for a few reasons. While losing Shane Steichen obviously hurts, the Eagles still have the same scheme under Nick Sirianni and it’s not like Johnson is a newcomer. He’s been here the last two years and knows the franchise quarterback better than anyone. The only real question is about Johnson’s ability as a game-day play-caller but he handled some of those duties well at Florida and so much of the real work is done during the week. On top of all that, the Eagles bring back 9 of 11 starters on that side of the ball, so there’s a ton of continuity.

There could, however, be some growing pains on defense. Even though we don’t expect this scheme to look a ton different from what Jonathan Gannon was running in 2022, it’s still a new system with new verbiage. And the Eagles suffered more losses in free agency on that side of the ball. Their top interior lineman Javon Hargrave as well as both starting linebackers and safeties left. So the entire middle of the defense will look different in 2023. It might take some time to look the way they want.

What are your and @RoobNBCS favorite memories from training camp? What’s your worst memory? — Lance Sayers (@thelancesayers) July 20, 2023

I won’t answer for Roob, but he did write about his favorite memories from Lehigh a couple years ago.

But here’s what I came up with:

Favorite: Back in 2018, the subject for my annual Surviving Camp series was seventh-round pick Jordan Mailata. I caught up with him weekly as he went through his first NFL training camp and it was a treat. I got to know Mailata really well over the course of that month and because he was so new to the sport, it was amazing to watch his transformation in such a short period of time. I won’t tell you I knew he’d become a star left tackle but that summer was when I realized he had the potential to be a real NFL player.

Worst: The first training camp I covered was in 2011 at Lehigh after the lockout ended. That summer, defensive tackle Mike Patterson collapsed on the field with a seizure and needed to be rushed by an ambulance to the hospital. Patterson was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangling of blood vessels that connects arteries and veins in the brain. Patterson ended up starting 15 games that season and then played three more seasons in the NFL. But watching him collapse on the field that summer was terrifying.

Desai has been around a lot of different defensive minds during his career. The last one being in Pete Caroll’s defense. What do think his prevailing philosophy and style will be with the Eagles? — TRAVLNBIKE (@mrpaulrudy) July 20, 2023

In his one year in Seattle, Desai definitely got a chance to be up close to a different defensive perspective. I actually asked Carroll about Desai at the combine and he brought up their differing views on defense:

“We got along great,” Caroll said. “It was a good challenge for me. He comes from a different football background so it was fun to knock heads and always figure it out.”

As far as Desai’s football influences go, it’s pretty clear that Vic Fangio is a mentor of his and Desai made sure to point out that while a lot of Fangio’s concepts are used around the league, not many people have worked as closely with Fangio as he has. Desai’s full answer on Fangio in May was telling:

“Yeah, he’s been a tremendous influence on me. Just as some of these other people have. One of his biggest influences for me, obviously I appreciate his mentorship still to this day, he’s really taught me how to prepare in this league and how to call a game in this league. I had the good fortune of sitting next to him while he was doing that for however many, five years or whatever we were together, to learn it. I know why his frustrations are the way they are in terms of a lot of people talking about his scheme and his system because he should be very prideful of it because he established an identity for himself and his defenses over 30 years, and the reality is not everybody is doing it the same way he is.

“Everybody has got to add their own identity to that defense and apply it, and the reality is there’s only been a couple people that have really spent time with him and worked under him, and have really learned under him, and the other people, they’ve learned through different channels. It’s like the game of telephone. How many times if we go down the line, what’s the communication when you get down to the end. I think he should take a lot of pride in the way he’s done it because he’s had great success.”

When Brian Johnson was the OC at Florida, what was his offensive style and how involved was he in the gameplanning last season? — Chris Chavez (@Chris_DChavez) July 20, 2023

It’s hard to ignore the amount of offensive success the Florida Gators had in the one season after Johnson was promoted to OC. In 2020, the Gators averaged over 500 yards of offense per game and led the country in passing, averaging 378.6 per game. That season, Kyle Trask had a huge senior season, completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,283 yards with 43 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Johnson got a ton of credit for all of that. Of course, he was still working under Dan Mullen, who was an offensive-minded head coach. The next year, though, the Gators offensive stats were way down and Mullen was fired during the season.

How much did Johnson mean to the Gators’ success in 2020? Here’s an excerpt from SI.com after Johnson left for the Eagles:

“While Mullen certainly called plenty of the plays at Florida, Johnson's elevated role to offensive coordinator this season, the first Black offensive coordinator in Florida history, marked a clear change in responsibilities, and the direction of the offense as a whole shifted.

“Last year, Florida saw its offense explode, becoming one of the top powerhouses in passing in the nation. Former Gators quarterback KyleTrask threw for 4,283 yards while completing 301 passes, tossing 43 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. …

“Florida ranked No. 1 in passing yards per game with 378.6 YPG while ranking No. 9 in the FBS in total yards per game at 509.8 YPG. Johnson's mark will be left on the Florida program for years to come.

“Johnson played a major role in Trask's development and was set to see the fruits of his labor come to life in 2021 when EmoryJones was expected to take over as the program's starting quarterback.”

If the Eagles didn’t hire Johnson as their QBs coach in 2021, he was going to get hired away by someone at some point. And if the Eagles didn’t promote him this offseason, another team would have.

were the eagles negligent to not get Dean more snaps on defence last year? Is there any prospect of Ringo getting platoon duty playing time over the next couple of years if he shows starter level talent? Any precedent? — CaptainColino (@TripleCeePee) July 20, 2023

The Nakobe Dean question is one I’ve asked myself a ton over the last year. The Eagles obviously like Dean enough to hand over the reins to him in Year 2, but Jonathan Gannon couldn’t find a way to get him on the field at all as a rookie? No three-linebacker packages? And there were even moments where Kyzir White wasn’t playing at his best and still no Dean. It’s confusing to me too.

As for the cornerback position, if Darius Slay and James Bradberry are healthy, you’re simply not taking them off the field. Could the Eagles find some sort of dime package with Ringo on the field? Maybe, but the Eagles have three safeties they’d probably feel pretty good about playing. Maybe Ringo has the potential to play safety too but the Eagles shouldn’t put too much on him early.

Should the Eagles attempt to trade for Patrick Queen from the Ravens? He is in the final year of his contract. The ravens just paid one of their other linebackers 100 million dollars plus they drafted another linebacker. Howie should try to steal him for a 3rd or 4th round pick. — whisper_of_smoke (@SmokeWhisper) July 20, 2023

I’ve mentioned Queen a few times this offseason. He’s the kind of trade target who makes sense because of his status with the Ravens and because the Eagles could probably use more help at linebacker. It’s the kind of move that would remind me of the CJGJ trade from late last summer. But perhaps the Eagles will really want to get into training camp and see what they have in Dean and Nicholas Morrow before pulling the trigger.

Why did you go the whole off-season without an animal draft? — Matt Kuhn (@RealMattKuhn) July 20, 2023

It’s one of my biggest regrets.

(For those of you completely lost, a few years ago on the Eagle Eye podcast, I made Roob do a draft of animals to fill out a football roster. He took a dolphin at quarterback so my team was clearly better.)

