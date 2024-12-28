Eagles make flurry of roster moves ahead of Cowboys game

The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves the day before facing the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

Here’s a complete rundown of all their moves:

• Bryce Huff activated off IR to 53-man roster

• WR Britain Covey (neck) placed on IR

• DE Charles Harris waived

• QB Ian Book signed to 53-man roster from P-Squad

• RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Dallas Gant elevated for Sunday

Huff had wrist surgery back on Nov. 21 to repair a torn ligament. He had his practice window opened last week but needed a bit more time to return to the field. The corresponding move for his roster spot was the release of veteran Charles Harris, who played minimally in his time with the Eagles. Expect Huff to play with his wrist wrapped in this game; he still has more function in that hand than he did before surgery.

Covey has missed the last three games with a lingering neck injury despite being listed as a full participant in practice. The injury was enough to keep him off the field and the Eagles could no longer afford to use that roster spot on Covey. Without him, the Eagles will continue to rely on Cooper DeJean as their primary punt returner.

Book was brought back to the practice squad earlier this week and will serve as the third quarterback on Sunday behind Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee. Jalen Hurts (concussion) was ruled out on Friday. By adding Book to the 53-man roster, the Eagles can utilize the emergency quarterback rule. That basically means that Book will be inactive on Sunday but can enter the game if Pickett and McKee both get hurt. He won’t have to be one of the 48 active players on game day.

Without Will Shipley (concussion), the Eagles elevated Davis-Price for this game. And with Nakobe Dean (abdomen) listed as doubtful, they elevated Gant. Both will be presumably be active against the Cowboys on Sunday.

