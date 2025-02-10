Eagles' Mekhi Becton returns after suffering knee injury

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX and was officially questionable to return. But he has returned.

Backup Tyler Steen replaced him at right guard for one seires.

Becton briefly went into the blue medical tent, emerged and stood for a while and then sat on the bench. He tested his knee after emerging but then took a seat.

If the Eagles have to put Steen back in at some point, that’s not ideal but they do have a lot of confidence in the 2023 third-round pick. He has been the primary backup guard all season.

In fact, the Eagles actually began training camp with Steen as their starting right guard. A few days into training camp, Steen suffered a minor ankle injury, Jeff Stoutland put Becton in at right guard and he never gave the job back.

Here’s what the Eagles’ offensive line looked like without Becton (L to R): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Steen, Lane Johnson.

The Eagles got a 48-yard field goal on the first possession without Becton on the field.

