Eagles might not have one of their top DTs against Commanders

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was not practicing on Friday morning, a day after popping up on the team’s injury report.

Davis, 23, suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice. On Friday, he was a spectator as the Eagles stretched to begin the session, which makes it seem like he might not be able to play against the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll see how he feels today,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning. “Obviously, it’s a constant evaluation. It happened yesterday as you saw on the practice report yesterday. So we gotta see him out there today, the rehab today and then we got tomorrow. We got time to figure it out. We’ll see what happens.”

The other two players who popped up on the injury report Thursday — James Bradberry (ankle) and Zach Cunningham (ankle) — were practicing on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Eagles were without Jalen Carter against the Jets after he suffered an ankle during the week.

“Listen, we practice hard out there,” Sirianni said. “That’s part of the way our guys get better each week is the intensity at practice so you’re going to have some bumps and bruises at practice at times. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen but there’s going to be times guys pop up on the injury report because of something that happened at practice. That’s just the way this game is. When you practice the way our guys do out there, that happens.”

Milton Williams (heel) has been limited all week but practiced again on Friday. Reed Blankenship (ribs) has been a full participant all week and is expected to make his return after missing the Dolphins game. He’ll likely start next to newcomer Kevin Byard.

Nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) has not practiced this week and is expected to be out for this game. Game statuses for the Commanders matchup will be released on Friday afternoon.

