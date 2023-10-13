Eagles missing Carter, Slay at last practice before Jets game

The Eagles were without Jalen Carter, Darius Slay and Justin Evans as they practiced at the NovaCare Complex on Friday morning ahead of their Week 6 game against the Jets.

This is the second straight day Carter has missed practice, while Slay and Evans have missed all week. Not a good sign for their availability on Sunday.

Carter, 22-year-old rookie phenom, suffered an ankle injury during practice on Wednesday and missed the final two practices of the week.

“We’ll let you know about what’s going to happen and his status for this week,” head coach Nick Sirianni said before practice. “But I don’t see it (as) something keeping him out very long.”

Meanwhile, Slay (knee) and Evans (knee) have missed practice all week after playing all 56 snaps against the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles. Slay is the only member of the secondary to start every game this year.

But like the Carter injury, the Slay injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term one.

“If he does have to miss this week,” Sirianni said, “we don’t anticipate it being a long-term thing.”

All four of the Eagles’ players who were limited on Thursday — Sydney Brown (hamstring), Nakobe Dean (foot), Jack Stoll (shoulder) and Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) — were practicing again on Friday.

After Dean missed the last four weeks on Injured Reserve with a foot injury suffered in the opener, it appears that he’s ready to make his return in Week 6.

“Mentally I didn’t feel like there was a big change of anything because he had worked so hard when he was gone,” Sirianni said. “But it was just the progression of the week, getting into individual periods, getting into team periods and making sure he was ready to go. He’s looking like he’s going to be there. We’re excited about that as a football team.”

If the Eagles activate Dean, they’ll have to do so by 4 p.m. on Saturday and they’ll need a corresponding roster move. The roster is full at 53 players.

In addition to those guys, Fletcher Cox (back) and Rashaad Penny (illness) were also back at practice Friday after being listed as full participants on Thursday. Cox missed last week’s game after getting an epidural in his back but it looks like he’ll be ready for the Jets.

The Eagles will have to release their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon.

