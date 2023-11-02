Could Eagles end up starting a new right guard on Sunday?

With Cam Jurgens back practicing but still on Injured Reserve due to a foot injury and Sua Opeta dealing with a hip injury, the possibility arose Thursday that rookie 3rd-round pick Tyler Steen could make his first NFL start Sunday when the Eagles face the Cowboys.

The Eagles opened Jurgens’ practice window this week, and he and Opeta were both listed as limited on Wednesday. The Eagles’ Thursday injury report will be out later in the afternoon.

During the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday – which does not include team drills - Steen was lined up at right guard with the first offense to the right of Jason Kelce and the left of Lane Johnson.

Jurgens and Opeta both practiced with the second offense during the individual portion of practice, Opeta at left guard and Jurgens at right guard.

If Jurgens isn’t ready to return to action, that would help explain why the Eagles signed Julio Jones from the practice squad to the 53-man roster while he had one game-day elevation still available.

The Eagles don’t have a roster spot available at the moment, and if they wanted to activate Jurgens, they would have to clear out a spot on the 53 either by releasing a player or placing someone on IR. If they had kept Jones on the practice squad one more week, they wouldn’t have that potential roster dilemma.

The Eagles have a bye week after the Cowboys game, so if Jurgens doesn’t play against Dallas he would get an additional two weeks for his foot to heal. He initially got hurt in the first Washington game.

Steen was inactive the first four weeks of the season and played 13 special teams snaps the next three games, but he got his first taste of offense on Sunday in Washington when Opeta left the game briefly before halftime.

Steen got six snaps on offense and was on the field for all but the first play of the Eagles’ touchdown drive late in the second quarter that culminated in A.J. Brown’s first of two TD catches.

“He only had a handful of plays, I think six plays, but I thought he did pretty good,” Sirianni said of Steen on Monday. “He held his own against two really good players in (Jonathan) Allen and (Daron) Payne.”

Sirianni also spoke highly Monday of Opeta, a one-time undrafted rookie who’s been with the Eagles on both the 53 and the practice squad since 2019.

“Been really pleased with Sua and the job that he's done,” Sirianni said. “I think we've been pretty good on offense since Sua has come in. That's why we trust him to be able to step in and play. And Stout does a good job getting the next guys up ready.”