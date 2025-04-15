Emmitt Smith tired of Eagles fans, ‘sick of hearing Go Birds'

For 13 seasons, Emmitt Smith lived in the nightmares of Eagles fans the world over, as he ran roughshod over defenders on the way to three Super Bowl titles and more career rushing yards than any player to put on cleats.

Though Smith himself wasn’t very outspoken in his career, nor did he do anything particularly offensive, just the sight of him in that 22 jersey in blue and white usually meant bad things for the Birds.

Two decades later, the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction, as the Eagles are in their certified Golden Era, with two championships and three Super Bowl appearances in eight seasons, while the Cowboys have the longest drought of playoff success in its history. The last time Dallas appeared –*appeared* - in a conference championship game was five U.S. presidents ago.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As for the Eagles’ run of great success? Smith hates it.

“I’m sick of it,” Smith told hosts on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. “We have allowed others to come and nitpick at the star and make fun of the star and that’s what happens…now all of a sudden over the last 20 years they win two Super Bowls and they think they’re the best thing on the doggone planet, and everywhere I go I hear, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m sick of hearing, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m always asking where are you going? You still got a long way to go to get to us.”

“That part bugs me, it bugs me because in my heart I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC Championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade. For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame.”

A shame? Surely. Crying? Not exactly.

Cowboys fans will, even in 2025, point to how many Super Bowls their team has won. They do so knowing that the last time they were among the sport’s final four teams left playing that they couldn’t Google how great the team was, because Google – and the actual Internet, for that matter – had yet to be invented.

You had your glory, Emmitt. You gave Eagles fans mountains of misery. We live in a different era now, one where the Eagles are perennially among the NFL’s best, and Cowboys fans await the latest edition of “How Are They Gonna Blow This Season?”

Every team recycles every decade, it’s true. But to do so, you have to stay out of the trash.

And Go Birds.