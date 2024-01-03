Jason Kelce makes 7th Pro Bowl team; one of six Eagles honored

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Landon Dickerson and D’Andre Swift have been named to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

That’s No. 7 for Kelce, No. 5 for Johnson, No. 3 for Brown and No. 2 for Reddick and Dickerson. Swift is the only 1st-time Pro Bowler in the group. The five others all made the team last year.

Kelce, Johnson and Brown were named starters.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Five Pro Bowlers from the offensive side of the football equals the 2nd-most in franchise history. Kelce, Johnson, Brown, Dickerson, Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts made the team last year.

Hurts was a notable omission this year, despite ranking second in the NFL to Josh Allen with 38 total touchdowns (23 passing, 15 rushing).

This is the first time since 2016 the Eagles have had just one defensive Pro Bowler. In 2016, Fletcher Cox was the only defensive representative. The last time they didn’t have a defensive lineman was 2013.

Although the Pro Bowl itself is no longer an actual game – it’s now an annual skills competition – the honor is still an important one both when it comes to player bonuses and in some cases compiling Hall of Fame credentials.

Kelce’s seventh Pro Bowl selection ties him for 6th-most ever by a center behind Jim Otto (12), former Eagle Jim Ringo (10), Maurkice Pouncey (9), Mike Webster (9) and Kevin Mawae (9). All are Hall of Famers except Pouncey, who will be eligible next year.

The only Eagle named to more Pro Bowl teams than Kelce is Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, who made eight from 1950 through 1960. Hall of Famers Reggie White and Brian Dawkins as well as Jason Peters also made seven.

The only 6th-round pick to make more Pro Bowls than Kelce is Tom Brady, who made 15.

This is two in a row for Johnson after missing out – unfairly – in 2020 and 2021. He made his first three Pro Bowls from 2017 through 2019.

The only offensive linemen in Eagles history to make more Pro Bowls than Johnson are Peters and Kelce.

The only active offensive tackles who’ve made more Pro Bowl teams than Johnson are Trent Williams of the 49ers, named to his 11th on Wednesday, and Tyron Smith of the Cowboys, who didn’t make the team this year.

The Eagles have had at least one offensive lineman make the Pro Bowl all 11 years Jeff Stoutland has been offensive line coach and they've had a total of 22 Pro Bowl selections in those 11 seasons.

In the half century before he got here in 2013 – from 1963 through 2012 – they had 20 total Pro Bowl selections.

This is Brown’s second Pro Bowl selection in two years with the Eagles, and he also made one with the Titans in 2020. He has 105 catches for 1,447 yards this year and needs 50 yards Sunday vs. the Giants to break his own franchise record of 1,496 yards set last year.

Reddick became the first Eagles edge rusher to make consecutive Pro Bowl teams since Hugh Douglas in 2001 and 2002. The Haddon Heights and Temple product has 11 sacks this year after recording 16 last year.

Dickerson is the first Eagles offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons since Hall of Famer Bob Brown in 1965 and 1966. The only other Eagles to make two Pro Bowls in their first three seasons since 1990 are Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson.

Swift, who never had more than 617 rushing yards in three years with the Lions, is having a career with one game left in the season. The Philly native and St. Joe’s Prep graduate has 1,049 rushing yards, five touchdowns and 1,263 scrimmage yards.

This is the first time the Eagles have had different running backs make the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Radnor’s Ted Dean in 1961 and Timmy Brown in 1962.