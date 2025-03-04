Nick Sirianni gets last word on podcast host: ‘You wanted me fired'

Nick Sirianni has experienced so many highs and lows so rapidly during the last three seasons, it’s surprising he’s not perpetually light-headed.

He went from winning the NFC title in 2022, to a first-round playoff exit in 2023, after which many pundits questioned whether he should continue to be the team’s head coach, to a dominant Super Bowl win this past season.

You can forgive him if he walks around with two pockets full of receipts.

The Eagles head coach was on the “Pardon My Take” podcast with, among others, producer Max Dolente.

Dolente saw Sirianni in Caesars Superdome after the Birds’ Super Bowl LIX win, but said on the podcast he didn’t want to bug him, as he was taking pictures with fans.

“I didn’t ask for a picture because I was like, ‘This is the best night of his life,’” Dolente said. “I wanted you to enjoy the night and not get hounded by a bunch of pictures, so I thought out of respect--”

Sirianni said, without missing a beat, “Wait a second Max. Max, you wanted me fired.”

Dolente denied the allegation at first, then relented. “People in Philly, you know, sometimes we get over-emotional and say things we don’t mean.”

After suffering the criticism coming from virtually direction last offseason, it would be easy for Sirianni to respond like that to, well, everyone, especially with the temper Sirianni has shown on the sideline. But he has chosen the high road.

“I’m grateful for the criticism,” Sirianni said on the podcast. “I’m grateful for the adversity, because it makes you – and I look back on my entire life – the adversity has made me who I am. I have no doube in my mind that it would have been hard to win the Super Bowl this year if we didn’t finish the season the way we did last year.”