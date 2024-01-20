Report: ‘All signs point to' Nick Sirianni staying with Eagles

Nick Sirianni, whose job status has been the subject of intense speculation since the Eagles’ 32-9 wild-card loss to the Bucs on Monday night, will likely remain Eagles head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said during halftime of the Ravens-Texans game, “All signs point to him staying with the Eagles.”

He added, “Right now, Nick Sirianni has a job and it’s trending that it’ll stay that way.”

Schefter indicated that, as expected, there will be changes on Sirianni’s coaching staff. Sean Desai and Matt Patricia both served as defensive coordinator and it would be a shock if either one is back. First-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s future is also unknown.

Sirianni and owner Jeff Lurie were scheduled to meet Friday to discuss Sirianni’s vision for the future in the wake of one of the greatest collapses in NFL history.

The Eagles became the second team in NFL history and the first in 37 years to start a season 10-1 and not win its division or win 12 games.

They went 1-5 in their last six regular-season games, losing to the 49ers and Cowboys by 23 and 20 points, losing to the Seahawks on a 92-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes after leading by 10 points in the second quarter, losing to the 3-12 Cards after blowing a 15-point lead at home and losing to the Giants after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter.

Then they suffered the 2nd-worst playoff loss in franchise history against a team they had beaten by 14 points earlier in the season.



The Eagles’ only win after Week 12 was against the Giants at the Linc and they had to hang on in the final seconds after nearly blowing a 17-point 3rd-quarter lead. The only quarterback they beat after Week 12 was undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who was benched at halftime.

The only coach in NFL history fired after coaching at least three years and never missing the playoffs is John Fox of the Broncos, fired after four straight seasons after the 2014 season.

Sirianni’s 34-17 career record is best in Eagles history, and he’s the only Eagles coach ever to take his first three teams to the postseason.