Saquon Barkley spends time with President Trump before Eagles' White House visit

One day before the Eagles were set to visit the White House, one of the members of the Super Bowl champions spent time with President Donald Trump.

All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley was photographed earlier today, sitting at a table with the President and others at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

🚨🚨TRENDING🚨🚨#EAGLES SUPERSTAR RB SAQUON BARKLEY WAS HANGING OUT WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AT HIS GOLF COURSE THIS MORNING.



…



The entire Philadelphia team will be visiting the White House honoring the Super Bowl victory this year, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QQZC2B6C9r — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 27, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Barkley later traveled back to Washington D.C. with President Trump on Marine One, the President’s personal helicopter.

President Trump exits helicopter and walks with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Trump: "What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him but I decided not to do it." pic.twitter.com/RRcDFEw62y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 27, 2025

After landing, Trump said to reporters about Barkley, “What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it.”

Barkley and the Eagles will be celebrated tomorrow at the White House after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.