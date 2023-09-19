Seth Joyner on Jalen Carter, Cowboys hype & return of Kelly Green on the Takeoff Podcast

On the latest edition of the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we sit down with Seth Joyner to discuss Jalen Hurts and the Eagles matchup up against Todd Bowles' Buccaneers.



00:00 - Seth Joyner

00:43 - How good are the Eagles?

01:22 - Replacing Avonte Maddox

02:59 - Sean Desai's defense

05:35 - Rotating the defense

07:14 - Jalen Carter

09:45 - Defensive rookie of the year?

10:57 - Fletcher Cox

16:07 - Concerns on offense

20:30 - Hurts vs. Todd Bowles

25:23 - Cowboys defense

27:41 - Cowboys hype

30:00 - Kelly Green is back

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube