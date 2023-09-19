Seth Joyner on Jalen Carter, Cowboys hype & return of Kelly Green on the Takeoff Podcast

On the latest edition of the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we sit down with Seth Joyner to discuss Jalen Hurts and the Eagles matchup up against Todd Bowles' Buccaneers.
00:00 - Seth Joyner
00:43 - How good are the Eagles?
01:22 - Replacing Avonte Maddox
02:59 - Sean Desai's defense
05:35 - Rotating the defense
07:14 - Jalen Carter
09:45 - Defensive rookie of the year?
10:57 - Fletcher Cox
16:07 - Concerns on offense
20:30 - Hurts vs. Todd Bowles
25:23 - Cowboys defense
27:41 - Cowboys hype
30:00 - Kelly Green is back
