How you can buy unique memorabilia from Eagles Super Bowl run

We have all reveled in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the past three-plus weeks (has it been that along?). The memories of that win will last for years.

Now one company offers Eagles fans a chance to buy a piece of Super Bowl history.

TheRealest.com, a sports memorabilia company, is offering authentic confetti collected from the field at Caesars Superdome following the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs.

For $59.99, fans can buy a clear container (shaped like a beer can) filled with celebration confetti, labeled and authenticated by The Realest as the genuine article.

For an item with a little more of an enduring legacy, fans have the option to buy a clear glass container filled with real field grass from the 50-yard line at Lincoln Financial Field, the site where the Birds dusted the Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship Game. They call the grass “South Philly Bonsai,” and it can be yours for $129.99. You can display it in your home, or make it a part of your front lawn.

They are a few unique ways to commemorate another great moment in Eagles history.

